10 white kitchens for pure inspiration

Justwords Justwords
Die Wohnung W und die Bergbuche vom Sonntagshorn, Holzgeschichten
Picking the design, layout or colour of a kitchen can be challenging, since these are things which will probably last your lifetime and require a substantial investment. Though there is a wide array of options available when it comes to the kitchen colour, white can steal the show with its brightness and luminosity. It will look timeless and make your kitchen seem more spacious and neat. Difficult to maintain you think? A bit of foresight and care can take care of it we believe. Take a look at these 10 handpicked beauties to get inspired to create a kitchen that is white, glossy, modern and functional.

1. White with rustic charm

Tradicional Kitchens, Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture
Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture

Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture
Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture
Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture

This large and rustic kitchen with its dark and cosy wooden floor looks fabulous in white. Traditional drawers and cabinets pair with modern appliances for an attractive look here.

2. Embracing the outdoors

Kitchen, dining room and folding doors opening to garden Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry
Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry

Kitchen, dining room and folding doors opening to garden

Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry
Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens &amp; Cabinetry
Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry

This elegant and airy kitchen opens up to the outdoors through large glass doors and is flooded with natural light throughout the day. The stylish grey wallpaper, the wooden dining table and a bouquet of flowers add colour and contrast to this space.

3. Simply wow!

Bright light & white Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry
Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry

Bright light & white

Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry
Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens &amp; Cabinetry
Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry

Bright, clean, minimalistic and visually lightweight, this kitchen is simply wow. The practical island with inbuilt drawers, the wooden countertop, the skylights as well as the trendy chair make this a cosy and welcoming space.

4. Go for a wooden floor

Collezione M_22, Meson's
Meson's

Meson's
Meson&#39;s
Meson's

Take a cue from this white and smart kitchen which joins the living and dining stylishly and in a transparent manner. It wooden floor offers unique contrast unlike ordinary tiles. The dining space opens up to the surrounding nature through a massive glass window and gets lots of sunlight.

5. Small and white

Die Wohnung W und die Bergbuche vom Sonntagshorn, Holzgeschichten
Holzgeschichten

Holzgeschichten
Holzgeschichten
Holzgeschichten

White is the perfect tone for small kitchens, since it makes the space look bigger, brighter and airier. This small kitchen for instance, banks on sleek designs, minimal lines and simple storage solutions for a trendy and spacious look.

6. Modern yet rustic

VIA SISTINA APT, SERENA ROMANO' ARCHITETTO
SERENA ROMANO' ARCHITETTO

SERENA ROMANO' ARCHITETTO
SERENA ROMANO&#39; ARCHITETTO
SERENA ROMANO' ARCHITETTO

Gleaming lacquered white cabinets team up with a light-hued wooden floor, a warm wooden ceiling and a stone wall for a rustic yet contemporary appearance. The spaciousness of the kitchen and stylish lights make it a chic and comfortable space to cook in.

7. L-shaped wonder

Квартира для молодой девушки, Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design

Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design

Rendered in white to enhance spaciousness, this L-shaped kitchen offers adequate space for putting in a small breakfast table with trendy chairs. The yellow and blue floor tiles and the cheerful pastel blue chairs contrast the whiteness of the environment.

8. Importance of islands

Objekt 254, meier architekten zürich
meier architekten zürich

meier architekten zürich
meier architekten zürich
meier architekten zürich

Designed by the architects at Meier Architekten, this spacious kitchen features a large island for elegance and functionality. Islands are essential for modern kitchens since they can accommodate a prepping area, sink, stove, and storage units as well.

9. Anything but boring

Kitchen and Lighting homify
homify

Kitchen and Lighting

homify
homify
homify

If you thought that white was a dull choice for the kitchen, this beauty will force you to think again. The books and knickknacks on the side shelves, and vibrant fruits and flowers add liveliness and colour to this kitchen.

10. Elegant and open kitchen

VILLA A GUARENE, architetto roberta castelli
architetto roberta castelli

architetto roberta castelli
architetto roberta castelli
architetto roberta castelli

Done up mostly in white and light shades of grey, this open kitchen merges with the living and dining seamlessly. Simple lines, warm wooden flooring, modern furniture and a single potted plant make this space bright and refreshing.  

Here’s another story you might like - 20 kitchens that shine in their simplicity

The home that let's you dream big
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

