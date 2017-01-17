A dull old house gets a bright update

Casa de VV was previously a gloomy and dated home, lacking in aesthetics or personality. Uninspiring designs and dull lighting made this house a depressing place to live in. But thanks to the creative touch offered by the restoration and renovation experts at Acertus, this residence now looks more open, brighter, more stylish and inviting. Tasteful furnishing and cheerful decor are the added highlights here.
Dark wooden cabinets, boring and old tiles, and clumsy shelves made the kitchen cramped and depressing.
By tearing down unnecessary walls, the kitchen was made more open, spacious and brighter than before. White dominates the walls, counters and ceiling, while shiny chrome appliances add a hint of smartness. The breakfast or bar counter is accompanied by trendy highchairs for easy socialisation.
The attic was lying bare and unused before the renovation. It was revamped with a stylish sloping roof to accommodate a bathroom.
Soft, neutral colours, smooth surfaces and fashionable fixtures make this spacious and sunny bathroom a delight to bathe in. Wooden flooring and a wooden sink cabinet add warmth to the contemporary space.
The slope of the attic ceiling has been smartly utilised to house sleek white closets of varying heights to cater to storage needs. The colour of the closets complements the walls nicely, offering depth to the bathroom.
Prior to the makeover, the house looked dull and commonplace from outside. The tiles on the stairs looked too busy and old-fashioned.
Done up in spotless white and simple beige for the stairs, the house looks charming and inviting. The porch is adequate for relaxing outdoors, while the use of white has enhanced the size of the abode visually.
Drab walls and dated floor tiles made this small room unfit for anything. So the professionals decided to introduce some brightness and colour to create a room for children.
Soft pastels and passionate shades of pink now pair with a cosy wooden flooring to make this room bright and cheerful. It is serene, practical and playful.
This bedroom too was a dark and boring affair owing to its ordinary wooden elements and dull floor tiles.
Inhabited now by the young daughter of the house, the room looks spacious and lively. Pinks, purples and reds add colour to the light grey walls and wooden flooring. Sleek and modern furniture along with dainty showpieces make this room perfect for a little princess.
Wild overgrowth, shabby beige tiles, filthy water and drab boundary walls made the pool area a nightmare.
Neatly laid artificial grass, crystal clear water, bright and smooth walls and beautiful hedges make the pool area a sight for sore eyes now. It is a perfect spot for enjoying cool dips on hot days and for the kids to frolic around.
