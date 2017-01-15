A romantic rustic home to toast simpler times

Today, we are going to explore a wooden cabin, designed by professionals LK & PROJEKT SP. Z O.O. and see how it looks exactly like their architectural drawings.

This project is a wonderful example of how important it is for architectural plans to exist as well as how modern technology allows us to truly see what our homes will look like – before they are even built!

This home also evokes feelings of simplicity and warmth thanks to its rustic overtones. This is a place you'd want to escape to and never leave!