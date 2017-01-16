You'll marvel at this green minimalist home

Today, we are going to get a bit of inspiration from Japanese design by way of a gorgeous yet simple and minimalist home. Designed by professionals Archi Place, this home belongs to a couple in their thirties with two children.
The home is positioned in a beautiful area, surrounded by trees. Nature plays a big role in the design, as you will see. The L-shaped building features a beautiful terrace as well as thermal insulation for energy-saving. There is also underfloor heating as well as a wood stove, which warms the home up without using too much energy.
The home features a tea room and a tea garden where friends and family can enjoy time together too.
Are you ready to take a peek?
From the get go, we can see that this is no ordinary project. The dark wooden facade is enhanced by the dramatic slope of the roof and the unique shapes and volumes.
The clean lines and simple yet striking look and feel gives us a glimpse into the minimalist design that the architects have gone for.
Funky white stairs lead up to the entrance, welcoming guests and visitors.
At the back of the home, we can see how the interior spills out onto the gorgeous and spacious terrace. The wooden terrace features a beautiful tree in the center of it as well as a barbeque, where the family can host outdoor parties, meals or functions.
From this angle, we truly get a sense of how the home integrates with the nature that surrounds it. Large glass windows and doors allow for a constant connection to the beautiful and lush forest that surrounds the home.
Tip: Wood is always a great material for an outdoor terrace as it is looks beautiful but is durable and sturdy too.
Here we can see how much attention has been paid to the details of the garden. Stones and plants make for a gorgeous yet rustic look and feel.
This part of the garden evokes tranquility and serenity, creating a whole new area where the family can enjoy peace among nature.
The interior space is simple and minimalist. The wooden floors and white walls enhance the natural light that flows in through the large glass windows and doors.
The open plan design makes for a very spacious and expansive looking home, while the light furniture is cozy, comfortable and practical.
In this image, we can see how functional items double up as decor items such as the gorgeous fireplace and the trendy lampshade that hangs over the dining room table.
A simple and minimalist home works very well if there is adequate storage.
In this image, we can see how shelves, cupboards and little storage nooks have been installed throughout the space. This allows for items to be stored neatly out of sight or put on display in an organized and tidy way.
Do you notice how the spaces are also bare except for the most functional of features?
This is another example of the savvy storage features that this house holds.
The bedroom of this home is beautiful and serene. It features crisp white linen and simple, wooden furniture.
Bedside tables keeps books and phone chargers neatly stored away while savvy little reading lamps give this room a soft glow in the evening. The large cupboards keep clothes neatly out of sight.
This is another example of how only the most functional of items are on display! This keeps the room tranquil and tidy.
Bathrooms are often overlooked in home design, but this shouldn't be the case. If you think about how much time you spend in the bathroom, it should be one of the most important rooms in the house in terms of decor and design!
This bathroom features modern elements, light tones and sophisticated finishes. This creates a very serene bathroom that is as cutting-edge as it is practical and comfortable. Don't you love the sheet of glass that keeps the shower and bath separate from the rest of the room?
