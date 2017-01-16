You'll marvel at this green minimalist home

Today, we are going to get a bit of inspiration from Japanese design by way of a gorgeous yet simple and minimalist home. Designed by professionals Archi Place, this home belongs to a couple in their thirties with two children.

The home is positioned in a beautiful area, surrounded by trees. Nature plays a big role in the design, as you will see. The L-shaped building features a beautiful terrace as well as thermal insulation for energy-saving. There is also underfloor heating as well as a wood stove, which warms the home up without using too much energy.

The home features a tea room and a tea garden where friends and family can enjoy time together too.

Are you ready to take a peek?