The home that let's you dream big

Today, we are going to travel to the southern tip of Africa, to a place called Simbithi Eco Estate, where home building professionals CA Architects created a family home that you can only dream of!

Almost 7,000 square feet, this home is wonderful balance between stylish and functional. What is is most striking about this design is how it incorporates the surrounds into its layout as well as how spacious and homely it is. The architects' rightly describe it as an entertainer's dream.

Are you curious to see more?