A low-energy home that shines

As Canadians, we can sympathize with Londoners. They too have incredibly cold winters and lead busy lives.

We can also learn a thing or two about architecture from them too.

This massive home has five bedrooms and two bathrooms as well as an open plan ground floor, including a kitchen, dining room and living room. It also features a garage and a study.

Designed by professionals Frost Architects LTD, what is most striking about this home is its modern composition, eclectic flair and its use of steel and glass. It is also low in energy with a high thermal performance.

Are you curious to see more?