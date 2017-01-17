Your browser is out-of-date.

10 original ideas to decorate your walls

Justwords Justwords
homify Living roomAccessories & decoration Wood White
Interior spaces are often revamped by moving the furniture around, changing curtains or rugs, and by adding a sculpture or painting. But lending a brand new look to your walls can be the best way to achieve a beautiful and refreshing interior. From textured paint to wallpapers, 3D coatings or claddings in stone or wood, there are numerous options for uplifting your walls visually. Here, we bring you 10 unique ideas which can infuse your walls with personality in a unique way.

1. Go for adhesive coatings

main entrance Alaya D'decor Modern houses Plywood Beige
Alaya D&#39;decor

main entrance

Alaya D'decor
Alaya D&#39;decor
Alaya D'decor

Paired with stylish lights, adhesive coatings like the wooden squares shown here can dramatically change the look of your walls. You can pick from either simple or complex designs, and this way, you will save a lot of money as well.

2. Metallic beauty

dinning table Alaya D'decor Modern dining room Plywood Multicolored
Alaya D&#39;decor

dinning table

Alaya D'decor
Alaya D&#39;decor
Alaya D'decor

Instead of ordinary wallpapers, you can give beautifully carved metallic panels a shot for uniqueness. These can feature indirect lighting for a glamorous look as you can see in this dining room designed by the interior designers and decorators at Alaya D’Decor. Sleek opaque structures like wooden panels can also do the trick.

3. Massive customised vinyl

kids room Alaya D'decor Modern style bedroom Synthetic Metallic/Silver
Alaya D&#39;decor

kids room

Alaya D'decor
Alaya D&#39;decor
Alaya D'decor

A large vinyl depicting a beautiful piece of scenery or abstract patterns can spice up your wall in a jiffy. Your teenager might like a giant version of his or her favourite superhero too.

4. Psychedelic charm

homify Living roomAccessories & decoration Wood White
homify

homify
homify
homify

Feel free to customise your vinyl with psychedelic patterns or small figures to suit the decor style of your interiors.

5. Create a focal point

Villa at Appa Junction, Hyderabad., Happy Homes Designers Happy Homes Designers Multimedia roomElectronic accessories
Happy Homes Designers

Happy Homes Designers
Happy Homes Designers
Happy Homes Designers

For instance, the wall holding your TV unit can be revamped gorgeously with decorative panels or beautiful wallpapers to create a focal point in the room. This way, other minor design flaws will be easily overlooked.

6. Bringing nature inside

Morumbi, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design MeyerCortez arquitetura & design Modern living room
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design

MeyerCortez arquitetura & design
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design
MeyerCortez arquitetura & design

A vertical garden composed of flowering vines, ferns, other ornamental plants or simply grass can add a whole new edge to your wall. A sleek wooden structure supporting some potted greens might work as well.

7. Painting trick

Cozy House, Intraspace Intraspace Classic style bedroom
Intraspace

Intraspace
Intraspace
Intraspace

If paint is the way you want to go to renovate your interiors, then choose a colour and design or texture which is unique. Apply the paint in a circular motion and then dab it with a sponge to get an unusual effect.

8. Elegant stone laminates

Kitchen with Breakfast Counter KREATIVE HOUSE Kitchen
KREATIVE HOUSE

Kitchen with Breakfast Counter

KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE

Stone laminates or even those which use wood can lend a very natural and refreshing touch to your walls and interiors. They can be applied quickly and easily as well.

9. 3D magic

Paredes 3D, A EXCLUSIVA - Sustainable Buildings Materials A EXCLUSIVA - Sustainable Buildings Materials Walls & flooringWall tattoos Natural Fibre White
A EXCLUSIVA – Sustainable Buildings Materials

A EXCLUSIVA - Sustainable Buildings Materials
A EXCLUSIVA – Sustainable Buildings Materials
A EXCLUSIVA - Sustainable Buildings Materials

To achieve and ultramodern look, 3D coatings along with some stylish lighting can be your best bet. You can pick from a stunning variety of patterns, textures and colours.

10. Attractive visual effects

Boiserie trompe l'oeil, INTERNO78.IT - DECORAZIONI D'INTERNI INTERNO78.IT - DECORAZIONI D'INTERNI Living room
INTERNO78.IT – DECORAZIONI D&#39;INTERNI

INTERNO78.IT - DECORAZIONI D'INTERNI
INTERNO78.IT – DECORAZIONI D&#39;INTERNI
INTERNO78.IT - DECORAZIONI D'INTERNI

To add depth and detail to your interiors, you can try out various creative ideas which strike you. Add some romantic paintings or dreamy drapes or vintage panels as shown here. Go for Greek columns if you desire a luxurious look.

Hope now you have tons of ideas to liven up your old boring walls in a brand new way. Here’s another story - 6 ways to liven up your home office with plants

A dull old house gets a bright update
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

