10 original ideas to decorate your walls

Interior spaces are often revamped by moving the furniture around, changing curtains or rugs, and by adding a sculpture or painting. But lending a brand new look to your walls can be the best way to achieve a beautiful and refreshing interior. From textured paint to wallpapers, 3D coatings or claddings in stone or wood, there are numerous options for uplifting your walls visually. Here, we bring you 10 unique ideas which can infuse your walls with personality in a unique way.
Paired with stylish lights, adhesive coatings like the wooden squares shown here can dramatically change the look of your walls. You can pick from either simple or complex designs, and this way, you will save a lot of money as well.
Instead of ordinary wallpapers, you can give beautifully carved metallic panels a shot for uniqueness. These can feature indirect lighting for a glamorous look as you can see in this dining room designed by the interior designers and decorators at Alaya D’Decor. Sleek opaque structures like wooden panels can also do the trick.
A large vinyl depicting a beautiful piece of scenery or abstract patterns can spice up your wall in a jiffy. Your teenager might like a giant version of his or her favourite superhero too.
Feel free to customise your vinyl with psychedelic patterns or small figures to suit the decor style of your interiors.
For instance, the wall holding your TV unit can be revamped gorgeously with decorative panels or beautiful wallpapers to create a focal point in the room. This way, other minor design flaws will be easily overlooked.
A vertical garden composed of flowering vines, ferns, other ornamental plants or simply grass can add a whole new edge to your wall. A sleek wooden structure supporting some potted greens might work as well.
If paint is the way you want to go to renovate your interiors, then choose a colour and design or texture which is unique. Apply the paint in a circular motion and then dab it with a sponge to get an unusual effect.
Stone laminates or even those which use wood can lend a very natural and refreshing touch to your walls and interiors. They can be applied quickly and easily as well.
To achieve and ultramodern look, 3D coatings along with some stylish lighting can be your best bet. You can pick from a stunning variety of patterns, textures and colours.
To add depth and detail to your interiors, you can try out various creative ideas which strike you. Add some romantic paintings or dreamy drapes or vintage panels as shown here. Go for Greek columns if you desire a luxurious look.
Hope now you have tons of ideas to liven up your old boring walls in a brand new way.