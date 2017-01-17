This gloomy kitchen gets scrubbed to perfection

The kitchen is often that space in the house which suffers the most over years of casual usage. Which is why; it often needs to be upgraded in terms of design, colour, material or decor. And today, we are in the vibrant and lively city of Rio de Janeiro to witness the transformation of an old and gloomy kitchen, thanks to the creativity and taste of the interior architects at Maria Helena Torres Arquitetura E Design. By introducing modern finishing materials, smart cabinets and trendy accessories, the atmosphere and utility value of the kitchen was dramatically enhanced. Read on to learn more about how a kitchen which completely lacked warmth or aesthetics changed into a cozy and stylish place for catching up with friends and family.
Before the renovation, the kitchen was dark, uninviting and called for an urgent makeover. Traditional tiles with floral patterns lent a dull air to the space, despite being retro.
A dramatic renovation has now infused the kitchen with contemporary charm. Warm wooden elements now combine with sleek white tiles which resemble exposed bricks for a rustic yet trendy look. Smooth white countertops and minimalist cabinets make the space functional and comfy.
The inbuilt cabinets you see here came with bland white doors previously and hardly offered any visual appeal.
New wooden cabinets have added tons of functionality to the modern kitchen now. The doors of the inbuilt closets were painted black for a bold touch, while the introduction of an island-like counter makes cooking, washing and prepping easier.
Previously, the kitchen and dining area were separated by a half wall, which prevented natural light from reaching the dining. The space looked cramped and dated as well.
By removing the drab partition, the kitchen and dining were integrated and a spacious look was born. New furniture pieces were introduced to help the dining area complement the kitchen tastefully. Crafted from distressed wood, the dining table and benches now add a rustic flavour to the setting. White walls ensure that the kitchen and dining seem bright and roomy.
The island-like counter you saw before acts as the breakfast nook as well, and helps the chef to easily socialise with guests. Steel lamps and appliances ensure a modern appeal, while the white chairs have a vintage air to them. So the kitchen is not just bright, open and cosy now, it is also versatile and extremely functional.
