21 cheap fixes that elevate your home

You don’t have to tear your home down to the frame to get fresh and elevated style! Even small investments can make big improvements. If you can harness your creativity then you can make dramatic changes without breaking the bank.
We’ll show you 21 cheap and easy fixes that will give your home a new look. Start our list now and be on your way to saving money and making your home shine!
Give your bathroom a facelift by cleaning the tile grout. It takes a bit of elbow grease to help you rediscover the old splendor of your bathroom.
Lighting is important in every room, but having the kitchen well lit is an absolute must. Check out the LED lights under the cabinets. They bring a clean and futuristic look to the room.
This knotted rope door stopper is a great way to beautify the every day. Keep your walls safe from damage when you need to prop open doors.
Freshen up the look of your entrance by getting a new doormat! It gives your home a lot of personality without spending much.
Take the time to do some upkeep on your doors. Creaking, stuck, or misaligned doors can be a headache. Do this easy renovation to make life in your home more simple! Check out our a-door-able guide for more ideas.
Take the time to protect hardwood floors from scraping furniture. While you’re down there, you can bring a new design element to the living room by simply painting or staining furniture legs to get a fresh look.
Leather sofas wear out quickly. If you want to keep your furniture looking its best, take care of your leather by using cleaners and protective waxes to keep them looking great.
Bored of staring at your blank walls? Bringing creativity to your walls showcases your personality and makes a home feel cozy.
Using hooks in your home is a practical and simple way to bring more design elements into your home. Choose hooks that reflect your style and fit with the room. These ones bring a touch of colour to the kitchen!
One of the easiest ways to tell the age of a house is by checking out the walls. Try maintaining the walls in your bathroom because this tends to be a trouble spot. Keep your walls sparkling and shining!
Any space gets an instant lift when you bring in a smattering of fresh flowers. Invest in beautiful vases and pots and reap the benefits of plants in your home. Check out our feature on how to get more greenery in your home for more botanical inspiration.
These stencils are a simple and impactful way to decorate the walls. They look especially elegant in this bedroom! To get more elegance in your home you can connect with interior designers and decorators on homify.
The right lighting makes all the difference in your home. You don’t have to splurge on chandeliers in your home! Try using lamps, paper lanterns, candles, and string lights to create the perfect lighting.
A closet renovation might not drastically change the look of your home. It will, however, give you more space to get better organized and make your home more functional and beautiful.
Laundry baskets are another one of those everyday objects that can be the perfect marriage of functional and decorative!
The key to having a cool looking home is keeping it clean and tidy. It’s not just about replacing and buying new things all the time. Sometimes you already have what you need to make a home look great. It just needs a tidy!
Carpets make any room more cozy and beautiful! Unfortunately, they can get a lot of dirt and grime. Give your carpets a deep clean and elevate your home’s look!
The kitchen needs seemingly constant attention! Make sure it’s getting all the TLC it needs to keep it looking great. Make sure you’re filling your kitchen with products that are durable and beautiful so you can have lasting style.
If the air in your home feels a little stale, try getting an essential oil diffuser to bring fragrance and life to your home! We love natural and organic lemon and peppermint oil for extra zing and zest.
Try giving your shelves and bookcases a fresh look with paint or washi tape. These shelves in different colours are a great way to punch up the look of any room!
Do you have prints in your home? Try giving them a new frame and it will change the look in your home instantly!
Thanks for checking out our list on 21 ideas renovations that elevate your home! For more home inspiration check out our feature on 7 kitchen design trends that never go out of style.