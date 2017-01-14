Your browser is out-of-date.

21 cheap fixes that elevate your home

Sarah Rose Anderson Sarah Rose Anderson
homify BedroomWardrobes & closets
Loading admin actions …

You don’t have to tear your home down to the frame to get fresh and elevated style! Even small investments can make big improvements. If you can harness your creativity then you can make dramatic changes without breaking the bank.

We’ll show you 21 cheap and easy fixes that will give your home a new look. Start our list now and be on your way to saving money and making your home shine!

1. Deep clean the bathroom

homify Eclectic style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Give your bathroom a facelift by cleaning the tile grout. It takes a bit of elbow grease to help you rediscover the old splendor of your bathroom.

2. LED lighting

Kitchen DDWH Architects Modern kitchen
DDWH Architects

Kitchen

DDWH Architects
DDWH Architects
DDWH Architects

Lighting is important in every room, but having the kitchen well lit is an absolute must. Check out the LED lights under the cabinets. They bring a clean and futuristic look to the room.

3. Decorate purposefully

Natural Rope Knot Door Stop homify HouseholdAccessories & decoration
homify

Natural Rope Knot Door Stop

homify
homify
homify

This knotted rope door stopper is a great way to beautify the every day. Keep your walls safe from damage when you need to prop open doors.

4. Change the doormat

Upper Park, Loughton, Boscolo Boscolo Windows & doors Doors
Boscolo

Upper Park, Loughton

Boscolo
Boscolo
Boscolo

Freshen up the look of your entrance by getting a new doormat! It gives your home a lot of personality without spending much.

5. Refurbish doors

Ravenna Oak Internal Door Prefinished Modern Doors Ltd Windows & doors Doors Engineered Wood Wood effect
Modern Doors Ltd

Ravenna Oak Internal Door Prefinished

Modern Doors Ltd
Modern Doors Ltd
Modern Doors Ltd

Take the time to do some upkeep on your doors. Creaking, stuck, or misaligned doors can be a headache. Do this easy renovation to make life in your home more simple! Check out our a-door-able guide for more ideas.

6. Protective furniture legs

Living Room, Lights & Shades Studios Lights & Shades Studios Modern living room
Lights &amp; Shades Studios

Living Room

Lights & Shades Studios
Lights &amp; Shades Studios
Lights & Shades Studios

Take the time to protect hardwood floors from scraping furniture.  While you’re down there, you can bring a new design element to the living room by simply painting or staining furniture legs to get a fresh look.

7. Take care of your leather

homify Living roomSofas & armchairs Textile
homify

homify
homify
homify

Leather sofas wear out quickly. If you want to keep your furniture looking its best, take care of your leather by using cleaners and protective waxes to keep them looking great.

8. Creativity on the walls

ABC for the Spelling Bee, Black homify Walls
homify

ABC for the Spelling Bee, Black

homify
homify
homify

Bored of staring at your blank walls? Bringing creativity to your walls showcases your personality and makes a home feel cozy.

9. Use hooks

homify HouseholdHomewares
homify

homify
homify
homify

Using hooks in your home is a practical and simple way to bring more design elements into your home. Choose hooks that reflect your style and fit with the room. These ones bring a touch of colour to the kitchen!

10. Sparkle and shine

Casa Santiago 49, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern bathroom
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

One of the easiest ways to tell the age of a house is by checking out the walls. Try maintaining the walls in your bathroom because this tends to be a trouble spot. Keep your walls sparkling and shining!

11. Fresh flowers

Ceramic Cactus Vases rigby & mac HouseholdAccessories & decoration
rigby &amp; mac

Ceramic Cactus Vases

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

Any space gets an instant lift when you bring in a smattering of fresh flowers. Invest in beautiful vases and pots and reap the benefits of plants in your home. Check out our feature on how to get more greenery in your home for more botanical inspiration.

12. Use wall stencils

Hand drawn flower (pack 1) wall stickers Vinyl Impression Walls & flooringWall tattoos
Vinyl Impression

Hand drawn flower (pack 1) wall stickers

Vinyl Impression
Vinyl Impression
Vinyl Impression

These stencils are a simple and impactful way to decorate the walls. They look especially elegant in this bedroom! To get more elegance in your home you can connect with interior designers and decorators on homify. 

13. Refresh your lighting scheme

Open Plan 1st floor Living room Imperfect Interiors
Imperfect Interiors

Open Plan 1st floor Living room

Imperfect Interiors
Imperfect Interiors
Imperfect Interiors

The right lighting makes all the difference in your home. You don’t have to splurge on chandeliers in your home! Try using lamps, paper lanterns, candles, and string lights to create the perfect lighting.

14. Closets in order

homify BedroomWardrobes & closets
homify

homify
homify
homify

A closet renovation might not drastically change the look of your home. It will, however, give you more space to get better organized and make your home more functional and beautiful.

15. Fresh laundry baskets

Tricks laundry basket homify BathroomStorage Wood-Plastic Composite Blue laundry basket,blue,woven,stylish,bathroom
homify

Tricks laundry basket

homify
homify
homify

Laundry baskets are another one of those everyday objects that can be the perfect marriage of functional and decorative!

16. Order and cleanliness

Bare bulb fabric flex light An Artful Life HouseholdHomewares
An Artful Life

Bare bulb fabric flex light

An Artful Life
An Artful Life
An Artful Life

The key to having a cool looking home is keeping it clean and tidy. It’s not just about replacing and buying new things all the time. Sometimes you already have what you need to make a home look great. It just needs a tidy!

17. Clean carpets

​UNA STORIA POP, StudioG StudioG Modern houses
StudioG

StudioG
StudioG
StudioG

Carpets make any room more cozy and beautiful! Unfortunately, they can get a lot of dirt and grime. Give your carpets a deep clean and elevate your home’s look!

18. TLC in the kitchen

Kitchen with range cooker Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects Kitchen units
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects

Kitchen with range cooker

Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects

The kitchen needs seemingly constant attention! Make sure it’s getting all the TLC it needs to keep it looking great. Make sure you’re filling your kitchen with products that are durable and beautiful so you can have lasting style.

19. Fresh air

Industrial Loft, DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA. DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA. Industrial style kitchen
DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA.

DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA.
DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA.
DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA.

If the air in your home feels a little stale, try getting an essential oil diffuser to bring fragrance and life to your home! We love natural and organic lemon and peppermint oil for extra zing and zest.

20. A new colour

Tomado Floor Standing Shelves, Diagonal Furniture Diagonal Furniture Study/officeStorage
Diagonal Furniture

Tomado Floor Standing Shelves

Diagonal Furniture
Diagonal Furniture
Diagonal Furniture

Try giving your shelves and bookcases a fresh look with paint or washi tape. These shelves in different colours are a great way to punch up the look of any room!

21. Reframe your situation

HAM Screen Prints, HAM HAM ArtworkPictures & paintings
HAM

HAM Screen Prints

HAM
HAM
HAM

Do you have prints in your home? Try giving them a new frame and it will change the look in your home instantly!

Thanks for checking out our list on 21 ideas renovations that elevate your home! For more home inspiration check out our feature on 7 kitchen design trends that never go out of style.

The family home with "Universal" appeal
How do you class up your home?

