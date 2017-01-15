9 small bedrooms that let you dream big

A small bedroom is an opportunity to create a sleeping retreat where you can relax and refresh. We’ve got 9 small bedroom looks that overcome their space limitations with style. With space constraints comes inventive design and decorating genius. We hope our list inspires you to get creative in the bedroom. Each of our 9 small bedrooms have their own character and charm. Check out our list to help you get sweeter dreams tonight and let us know which look was your favourite!
This simple bedroom makes going to sleep a casual affair. The simple black and white colour scheme is easy to style. A low to the ground bed and a pile of books on the floor give the room an easygoing energy. Check out the hallway that’s painted black just outside the bedroom. It’s a great way to visually separate connected spaces. This bold black and white look creates a strong sense of style in the bedroom. We love the no-frills minimalist look!
Flooded with natural light, this dreamy bedroom has pastel accents. It has an effortlessly chic appeal. Any small space has to maximize its natural light. This bedroom does just that by using white blinds and light colours. Thanks to its small size and cozy style room, this room has an indelible romantic ambiance.
Bedrooms can feel the squeeze in apartments and condos! Clear glass dividers separate the bedroom while creating a greater sense of space despite the tight fit. Sliding doors help maximize space and create flow. Glass doors bring more light and work great for a bedroom when combined with curtains for privacy.
This simple bedroom has a crisp sense of style. A white-out colour palette is an easy way to brighten up a space. Soft grey tones and black accents bring more depth to the room. We love the potted plants on the other side of the window! Plants and flowers bring life to any space and can make even a small bedroom feel homey.
This bedroom uses the rich textures of brick to create a naturally warm and cozy setting. Clever lighting shows off the sepia-toned ceiling that becomes the focal point in the room. Small bedrooms are the perfect place to play with texture and light! To make the most of a small space in your home, connect with professionals on homify today.
This is the modern bedroom of any hipster’s dreams! Scandinavian influence shines in this studio apartment. Geometric patterns bring depth while a rich palette of neutral tones gives it a relaxed feel.
Many guest bedrooms are diminutive in size, but have you ever seen a pop-up guest room? In this home, space is at a premium. Intelligent use of space allows for this pop-up sleeping arrangement. It’s perfect for having friends and family come visit with you!
When your bedroom is up in a loft, it creates a lot more living space down below! This double height apartment optimizes its space by tucking the bedroom up in a loft. Sleeping in a loft is not only fun, it creates a sense of separation that helps you wind down for bed. Nothing beats retiring to your loft for the night!
This gorgeous bedroom creates an artistic juxtaposition with its paint job! The teal and white-washed room is an unexpectedly fresh look. It gives the space a greater sense of depth and makes it feel larger than it actually is. Small bedrooms can make bold statements with punchy colours! This neat and orderly bedroom inspires us to tidy up and hit the hardware store to look at paint swatches.
Thanks for reading our list of 9 small bedrooms with brilliant design! There is a ton of inspiration here for apartment dwellers and guest bedroom decorators alike. For more inspiration on small living, check out our feature on a small apartment that’s superbly set up.