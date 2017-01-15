9 small bedrooms that let you dream big

This gorgeous bedroom creates an artistic juxtaposition with its paint job! The teal and white-washed room is an unexpectedly fresh look. It gives the space a greater sense of depth and makes it feel larger than it actually is. Small bedrooms can make bold statements with punchy colours! This neat and orderly bedroom inspires us to tidy up and hit the hardware store to look at paint swatches.

Thanks for reading our list of 9 small bedrooms with brilliant design! There is a ton of inspiration here for apartment dwellers and guest bedroom decorators alike. For more inspiration on small living, check out our feature on a small apartment that’s superbly set up.