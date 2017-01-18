Your browser is out-of-date.

8 family homes designed for suburban bliss

Justwords
TUKANA
Modern families are increasingly showing a marked preference for contemporary houses which imbibe charming traditional elements. These homes are functional, practical and stylish to cater to all the wishes of present age homeowners. So today, we bring you 8 such abodes which feature unique attractions and commendable designs. Read on and get inspired.

1. Unique and playful

The ground storey and upper storey of this quirky house are in sharp contrast with each other. Rendered with a gabled roof and wooden slats, the upper storey has a distinctly larger volume than the ground storey. The elegant grey tone of the ground floor looks smart, and a small backyard terrace promises oodles of open air leisure. Credit for this creation goes to the architects at DCK.

2. A luxurious backyard

PROJEKT DOMU MAGNUS II G2
This modern residence designed by Polish architects combines wood and stone for a unique ambiance in the expansive backyard. Wood adds a dollop of rusticity to the spacious lounging area as well as the inviting blue pool.

3. Black and white wonder

Projekt domu Neo G1 ENERGO
Sharply contrasting tones of black and white make this home truly special with wooden elements lending cosiness and warmth. The stylish terrace on the upper floor is perfect for connecting with the outdoors, while the wooden part of the ground floor terrace embraces a bit of the water from the pool.

4. Classic and neat design

PROJEKT DOMU LIV 3 G2
Simple straight lines and a traditional design make this black and white bungalow extremely enticing. Wood elements relieve the starkness to some extent, while the lavish terrace opens up to a verdant and manicured garden. Elegant, timeless and functional!

5. Bright and open

PROJEKT DOMU EX 13 - nowoczesna stodoła w najlepszym wydaniu!
The side of the house facing the garden features a stylish glass facade which not only lets in tons of sunlight, but also offers a stunning view of nature. The interiors are open, spacious and minimally furnished for an airy atmosphere.

6. Conventional yet chic

Projekt domu EX 15
A sturdy saddle roof and contrasting colours and materials make this house reminiscent of properties in Northern and Central Europe. Large glass windows, a small balcony on the upper storey and a beautiful terrace make this home friendly, practical and airy.

7. Contemporary and minimal

PROJEKT DOMU EX 7 (z wiatą)
With a flat roof featuring solar panels and neat, straight lines defining the structure, this house looks very modern. The mostly white garden comes with rows of neatly trimmed hedges, while wooden elements ensure a homely and cosy feel. The large pool is an oasis of refreshment on hot days.

8. Charming in grey and white

PROJEKT DOMU Ralf G1 – nowoczesny i energooszczędny dom do 100 m²
The tasteful combination of grey and white make this house charming and contemporary. The terrace is a part of the interiors but opens up to the well-maintained and gorgeous garden. Stone, pebbles and wood come together to offer ample space for relaxing in the garden.  

Need more inspiration? Browse through Our favourite home tours of 2016.

14 mistakes you make when you paint your walls
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

