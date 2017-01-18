Your browser is out-of-date.

This gorgeous home is the bright spark on the block

Constructed on a corner plot of land above a stone foundation, this house in Germany is extremely modern and functional. Its brilliant white exterior, large glass windows, advanced heating technology, and spacious interiors are inviting as well as stylish. Rendered by the home builders at Fingerhaus GMBH, the residence boasts of trendy furnishing, warm wooden flooring, sleek designs and elegant integration with the outdoors. Take the tour to learn more.

Striking exterior

homify Prefabricated home
homify

homify
homify
homify

The stepped stone landscape with grass growing lusciously all over the gradient make for a picturesque setting for the house. Rendered in white with numerous glass windows all around, the building looks smart and welcoming. The small shaded porch and the garage on the right look modern as well.

Chic entrance

homify Front doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

Shaded grey stone tiles on the floor lead you to the simple but elegant entrance. Done up in white and grey, this shaded spot protects you from the sun and rain while you wait for the door to open.

Sleek and stylish living

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Warm tones of brown and spotless white come together in this trendy and comfy living space. A plush L-shaped sofa, a sleek coffee table and a stylish and practical TV unit comprise the furniture here. Fruits and flowers add colour.

Modern openness

homify Modern dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

We love how the indoor dining merges with the living space seamlessly without any interior walls. Large glass doors on the left flood the dining with natural light.

Connecting with nature

homify Modern conservatory
homify

homify
homify
homify

The space between the indoor and outdoor dining is double-height and features massive glass windows to bring in sunlight. These windows also visually open up the interiors to the gorgeous backyard and ensure ample ventilation when left open.

Trendy fireplace

homify Living roomFireplaces & accessories
homify

homify
homify
homify

The modern fireplace has been built into the corner of this wall and comes with an L-shaped projection in wood for seating. A sleek and tall shelf on the left holds the wooden logs, and you catch a glimpse of the stylish kitchen from here.

Minimal and bright bedroom

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

With a sleek and fashionable wooden bed as the only piece of furniture, the bedroom is delightfully minimal and contemporary. White walls and large glass windows ensure a bright atmosphere, while a vase holding orchids offer freshness.

Playful nursery

homify Baby room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Colourful toys, lively framed artworks, sleek and simple furniture and a funny rug make the nursery cosy and joyful. Tall glass windows in the corner bring in loads of natural light.

Refreshing bathroom

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Large white and grey tiles make the bathroom look spacious and elegant. The luxurious tub in the corner looks ready for a hot soak, while a simple shelf stands by with wicker baskets to store essentials. A blue bath mat and towels add colour to this bright and refreshing space.

Stately rear view

homify Prefabricated home
homify

homify
homify
homify

The presence of large and tall glass windows on the backside of the house indicates the owner’s love for openness and glorious natural views. The slope of the land and the lush vegetation add to the charm of the backyard.

Other pictures

homify Single family home
homify

homify
homify
homify

homify Single family home
homify

homify
homify
homify

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
homify

homify
homify
homify
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

