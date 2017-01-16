7 speedy ways to spotless home

Setting good habits can be a powerful way to achieve our goals, as well as to stay focused and well-organised. One of these habits includes keeping our house clean. Regardless of how posh our house looks from the exterior, a neat and tidy interior is what makes it a home full of warmth and coziness. Read on to get some tips for maintaining an immaculate abode.
If you don’t have a designated space to keep your shoes, purse and keys when you enter your home, it hints at a messy house, where you have a hard time finding your keys, when you’re ready to leave. Introduce hooks for purses and jackets, shelves for mail and bins for newspapers to have a well-organised place.
A few minutes of dusting at least twice a week will save you from doing a deep clean on the weekend, when you could be relaxing. Just before moving out from the couch, take a second to keep the newspaper back in place. Such little efforts will help you keep your house meticulous.
Every time you get out of the shower, spray the walls with a mixture of vinegar and water. Skip vinegar on natural stone surface, but remember to scrub the tiles. Whisking away excess moisture can minimise the time spent in cleaning later. Right storage system is also important in a bathroom, where you ensure you keep only those essentials that you use every day.
Cover the pillows with your comforter. Since the bed occupies a lot of space, even if you don’t arrange your bed, this will make your room look cleaner. Simplify the task by choosing fuss-free bedding that is easy to straighten. Eliminate decorative pillows or throws. Take a cue from this bedroom rendered by the architects at Joanna Kubieniec.
If you let grease and grime buildup in your kitchen, it will become almost impossible to clear it later. Wipe down the area you just used to keep it clean and disinfected. Avoid finger smudges on the door or cake splatters on the kitchen cabinets. Spray an all-purpose cleaner on a damp microfibre cloth and instantaneously wipe off any unwanted marks.
If you have too many pillows and blankets on your bed, they can be hard to manage. Keep only as many as you actually need. Avoid dumping your clothes on the bed too. Instead, keep them back in the closet or stack them for laundry.
Make every trip through the house worthwhile by carrying the right stuff from a different place to where it should actually be.
Read another story here - 6 easy ways to keep your home allergen free.