Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

7 speedy ways to spotless home

Justwords Justwords
BÉTON, SAMANTHA DECORATION SAMANTHA DECORATION Modern living room Black
Loading admin actions …

Setting good habits can be a powerful way to achieve our goals, as well as to stay focused and well-organised. One of these habits includes keeping our house clean. Regardless of how posh our house looks from the exterior, a neat and tidy interior is what makes it a home full of warmth and coziness. Read on to get some tips for maintaining an immaculate abode.

1. Classify belongings

Dom z miętą, COCO Pracownia projektowania wnętrz COCO Pracownia projektowania wnętrz Minimalist dining room
COCO Pracownia projektowania wnętrz

COCO Pracownia projektowania wnętrz
COCO Pracownia projektowania wnętrz
COCO Pracownia projektowania wnętrz

If you don’t have a designated space to keep your shoes, purse and keys when you enter your home, it hints at a messy house, where you have a hard time finding your keys, when you’re ready to leave. Introduce hooks for purses and jackets, shelves for mail and bins for newspapers to have a well-organised place.

2. Dust regularly

BÉTON, SAMANTHA DECORATION SAMANTHA DECORATION Modern living room Black
SAMANTHA DECORATION

SAMANTHA DECORATION
SAMANTHA DECORATION
SAMANTHA DECORATION

A few minutes of dusting at least twice a week will save you from doing a deep clean on the weekend, when you could be relaxing. Just before moving out from the couch, take a second to keep the newspaper back in place. Such little efforts will help you keep your house meticulous.

3. Spray shower walls

stijlvolle pied-a-terre in Amsterdam, choc studio interieur choc studio interieur Asian style bathroom
choc studio interieur

choc studio interieur
choc studio interieur
choc studio interieur

Every time you get out of the shower, spray the walls with a mixture of vinegar and water. Skip vinegar on natural stone surface, but remember to scrub the tiles. Whisking away excess moisture can minimise the time spent in cleaning later. Right storage system is also important in a bathroom, where you ensure you keep only those essentials that you use every day.

4. Make your bed

KOSZUTKA, Joanna Kubieniec Joanna Kubieniec Minimalist bedroom
Joanna Kubieniec

Joanna Kubieniec
Joanna Kubieniec
Joanna Kubieniec

Cover the pillows with your comforter. Since the bed occupies a lot of space, even if you don’t arrange your bed, this will make your room look cleaner. Simplify the task by choosing fuss-free bedding that is easy to straighten. Eliminate decorative pillows or throws. Take a cue from this bedroom rendered by the architects at Joanna Kubieniec.

5. Wipe down surfaces

Verrassende uitbouw achter traditionele gevel, ENZO architectuur & interieur ENZO architectuur & interieur Modern kitchen
ENZO architectuur &amp; interieur

ENZO architectuur & interieur
ENZO architectuur &amp; interieur
ENZO architectuur & interieur

If you let grease and grime buildup in your kitchen, it will become almost impossible to clear it later. Wipe down the area you just used to keep it clean and disinfected. Avoid finger smudges on the door or cake splatters on the kitchen cabinets. Spray an all-purpose cleaner on a damp microfibre cloth and instantaneously wipe off any unwanted marks.

6. Limit pillows and blankets

De Jager Interieur | Heemstede, De Jager Interieur De Jager Interieur Modern style bedroom Wood White
De Jager Interieur

De Jager Interieur
De Jager Interieur
De Jager Interieur

If you have too many pillows and blankets on your bed, they can be hard to manage. Keep only as many as you actually need. Avoid dumping your clothes on the bed too. Instead, keep them back in the closet or stack them for laundry.

7. Pick up as you go

Vivienda unifamiliar , ruiz narvaiza associats sl ruiz narvaiza associats sl Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
ruiz narvaiza associats sl

ruiz narvaiza associats sl
ruiz narvaiza associats sl
ruiz narvaiza associats sl

Make every trip through the house worthwhile by carrying the right stuff from a different place to where it should actually be.

Read another story here - 6 easy ways to keep your home allergen free.

A romantic rustic home to toast simpler times
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks