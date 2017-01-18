8 simply sensational bathrooms

At homify, we love to explore ideas and concepts that we can imitate. Minimalist design, as the name implies, refers to a clean and clutter-free concept. It is the antithesis of elaborate design and luxurious finishes.
With striking colours and simple concepts, minimalist design translates into clean lines and functional features. Yet, even this style comes in many different forms and shapes. Some minimalist designs are more elegant while others are more natural. Some are modern and some are more discreet.
Either way, this style is very easy to achieve and even more easy to customize. This is why today we are going to go through some tips and tricks with you to show you how to decorate your bathroom with this fabulous and sublime style.
Let's take a look!
The elegance of minimalist style can be achieved from the materials that you use for your design. A good combination, for example, is wood and stone. This creates a fresh environment, creating a very refined bathroom space.
Complementing the concept that we saw in the previous bathroom, this one combines white tones with the wood of the worktops. It's all about the small details!
The lack of accessories and simple colours create the ideal recipe for minimalist style.
It does not matter if you choose light or dark colours, but the important thing is that you incorporate clean lines in the design. As we can see in this image, the same elegant design can be achieved with dark tones.
We do recommend using some light colours, including white or beige, and contrasting them with darker tones or vice versa.
This is another example of white combined with mood in a minimalist style, designed by professionals ILOFTYOU. The overall look and feel is very refreshing.
It also creates a wonderful tranquil environment, which is further enhanced by the natural light that flows through the room. Wouldn't you feel relaxed just stepping foot in this room?
In this bathroom, we come across clean lines and natural light. However, the special touch is the decor with the geometric tiles, creating a very unique look and feel.
The minimalist style is preserved thanks to the use of three, simple colours. The simple lines are also very striking.
Another great solution for this type of decor is to reduce colours as much as possible. In fact, in this design, we can see how the two-colours create a beautiful balance, which is further enhanced by the symmetrical lines and details.
Don't forget the abundance of natural lighting!
You might think that using a single colour will affect the balance of the room, however in this design we can see just how gorgeous it can be. The luminous design creates a futuristic environment.
Whether you prefer to use white or any other colour, we recommend using accessories in metallic tones like silver or gold to enhance the classic design.
Identifying a minimalist style is very easy.
In fact, it as simple as identifying bathroom designs that are linear. You can also add some colour or details to enhance these shapes. As we can see in this bathroom, purple blocks have been added to the room, contrasting dramatically with the black and white shades.
