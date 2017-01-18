8 simply sensational bathrooms

At homify, we love to explore ideas and concepts that we can imitate. Minimalist design, as the name implies, refers to a clean and clutter-free concept. It is the antithesis of elaborate design and luxurious finishes.

With striking colours and simple concepts, minimalist design translates into clean lines and functional features. Yet, even this style comes in many different forms and shapes. Some minimalist designs are more elegant while others are more natural. Some are modern and some are more discreet.

Either way, this style is very easy to achieve and even more easy to customize. This is why today we are going to go through some tips and tricks with you to show you how to decorate your bathroom with this fabulous and sublime style.

Let's take a look!