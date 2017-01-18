An eco-house built in record time for a lucky family

Today, we are going to show you a house that was built for a young couple with a child. The home owners knew exactly what they wanted out of the design and worked closely with design professionals Lethes House.

One of their requests was to integrate the home into the landscape, which features a river and a forest. They also wanted the home to be ecological.

Thus the home that we are going to explore today is a traditional wooden house, which was built in a very short space of time. It was completed in three and a half months!

In this eco-house, the heating of the environment is achieved by a wood burner as well as a heat pump, which circulates waste water. There is also a forced air ventilation. These types of home are somewhat different from modular homes as they are made from a solid, wooden materials. They are also attractive with modern or contemporary lines.

You must be curious to start exploring! Let's take a look!