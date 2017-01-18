A perfect prefab home for your family

Today, we are going to explore an ideal family home, designed by Polish home building professionals Archon + Projekty Domow. We will even see the fabulous architectural plans that were drawn up before construction began and compare.

As we examine renderings of this home, we will see how muted tones and natural materials highlight the elevations and details of the exterior space. Large, glazed windows allow natural light to flow into the interior space while creating a beautiful connection with the garden.

The living area is spacious and comfortable thanks to the open plan design. You'll also love what the designers have planned for the kitchen!

Are you curious to take a look at this 1,800 square foot house?