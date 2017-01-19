A traditional home with modern finesse

Today, we are going to visit Istanbul where design professionals Nuun Mimarlik designed a modern family home that you enjoy exploring.

This simple yet effective design is a wonderful example of how functionality and style collide.

In fact, as we explore this home from the outside in, we will pick up tips and tricks for our own homes as well as figure out how we can achieve this particular balance between practicality and trend.

You'll love just how subtle but cozy this house is!