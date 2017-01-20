10 lovely living rooms that are utterly unique

A stylish and cozy living room can be the showstopper in any home. And today, we've curated 10 trendy living rooms from different parts of the world, based on their unique character. Carefully chosen materials, colours and textures come together in each of these spaces under the supervision of home design professionals, to create a lasting impact.
Glass windows set in metal frames flood this spacious living room with sunlight, while white walls and the warm wooden floor create a soothing ambiance. The sleek white platform of the sofa is nicely contrasted by the turquoise upholstery, while the tree in the corner and faux animal rug make unique style statements. Credit goes to the supplier of furniture and accessories at COR SITZMÖBEL HELMUT LÜBKE GMBH & CO. KG.
For an ultramodern and minimal look, pick a geometrically-inspired rug, white sofa, an ergonomic chair and a stunning sculpture. The fashionable lighting also helps.
Textiles crafted from natural fibres and reclaimed wooden furniture make this living room truly ecologically sustainable. Windows bring in abundant natural light for a bright and airy ambiance.
Contrasts both in terms of shape and colour can be observed in this living room. The soft rounded contours of the sofas contrast the sharp lines of the photos, while bright hues like yellow balance the starkness of white, grey and black.
Uniquely textured panels or those with psychedelic and geometrical patterns can be a novel idea for your living space. For instance, the panel you see above adds oodles of personality to the smooth wooden floor and trendy furniture.
The wooden floor in this living area practically smells of the forest and lacks any artificial finishing like wax. It adds a natural feel to the room and provides an elegant canvas for the playful furniture and contemporary artworks.
To achieve a casual and laidback look, hammocks or swings are the way to go. Choose from a variety of stylish and modern models, and make sure that the ceiling as well as the swing can support ample weight.
This living space looks like a charming palette of sober, stylish and soothing colours. They make for a modern and playful look, and add depth to the room. We love how light greens and greys contrast dark blues and stand out against the white and beige sofas.
Art, especially geometrical or abstract, can lend tons of personality and taste to your living room. It can be in the form a large and contrasting painting or a fabulous sculpture or unique lights.
Ergonomically crafted furniture pieces are not only contemporary, but look very attractive as well. They offer the right kind of support to your body and enhance your posture. Include them in your living room for futuristic appeal.
