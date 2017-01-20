Your browser is out-of-date.

10 lovely living rooms that are utterly unique

Justwords Justwords
Piso en Palermo · Paula Herrero | Arquitectura, Paula Herrero | Arquitectura Paula Herrero | Arquitectura Modern living room Wood
A stylish and cozy living room can be the showstopper in any home. And today, we've curated 10 trendy living rooms from different parts of the world, based on their unique character. Carefully chosen materials, colours and textures come together in each of these spaces under the supervision of home design professionals, to create a lasting impact.

1. Modern and bright

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Glass windows set in metal frames flood this spacious living room with sunlight, while white walls and the warm wooden floor create a soothing ambiance. The sleek white platform of the sofa is nicely contrasted by the turquoise upholstery, while the tree in the corner and faux animal rug make unique style statements. Credit goes to the supplier of furniture and accessories at COR SITZMÖBEL HELMUT LÜBKE GMBH & CO. KG.

2. Geometrical love

B. Apartments, Алена Булатая Алена Булатая Modern living room
Алена Булатая

Алена Булатая
Алена Булатая
Алена Булатая

For an ultramodern and minimal look, pick a geometrically-inspired rug, white sofa, an ergonomic chair and a stunning sculpture. The fashionable lighting also helps.

3. Focus on sustainability

La Casa G: The Sustainable House in Argentina., La Casa G: La Casa Sustentable en Argentina La Casa G: La Casa Sustentable en Argentina Modern living room
La Casa G: La Casa Sustentable en Argentina

La Casa G: The Sustainable House in Argentina.

La Casa G: La Casa Sustentable en Argentina
La Casa G: La Casa Sustentable en Argentina
La Casa G: La Casa Sustentable en Argentina

Textiles crafted from natural fibres and reclaimed wooden furniture make this living room truly ecologically sustainable. Windows bring in abundant natural light for a bright and airy ambiance.

4. Lively contrasts

Clorofilia 2015, Clorofilia Clorofilia Modern living room
Clorofilia

Clorofilia
Clorofilia
Clorofilia

Contrasts both in terms of shape and colour can be observed in this living room. The soft rounded contours of the sofas contrast the sharp lines of the photos, while bright hues like yellow balance the starkness of white, grey and black.

5. Unusual panels

Piso en Palermo · Paula Herrero | Arquitectura, Paula Herrero | Arquitectura Paula Herrero | Arquitectura Modern living room Wood
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura

Paula Herrero | Arquitectura
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura

Uniquely textured panels or those with psychedelic and geometrical patterns can be a novel idea for your living space. For instance, the panel you see above adds oodles of personality to the smooth wooden floor and trendy furniture.

6. A natural look

Vivienda, DECLASE DECLASE Living room
DECLASE

DECLASE
DECLASE
DECLASE

The wooden floor in this living area practically smells of the forest and lacks any artificial finishing like wax. It adds a natural feel to the room and provides an elegant canvas for the playful furniture and contemporary artworks.

7. Hammocks and swings

Richmond Full House Refurbishment, A1 Lofts and Extensions A1 Lofts and Extensions Living room
A1 Lofts and Extensions

Richmond Full House Refurbishment

A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions

To achieve a casual and laidback look, hammocks or swings are the way to go. Choose from a variety of stylish and modern models, and make sure that the ceiling as well as the swing can support ample weight.

8. Elegant colour palette

Cariló, Estudio Sespede Arquitectos Estudio Sespede Arquitectos Modern living room
Estudio Sespede Arquitectos

Estudio Sespede Arquitectos
Estudio Sespede Arquitectos
Estudio Sespede Arquitectos

This living space looks like a charming palette of sober, stylish and soothing colours. They make for a modern and playful look, and add depth to the room. We love how light greens and greys contrast dark blues and stand out against the white and beige sofas.

9. Artistic appeal

Acabados de Lujo para Pequeño Apartamento Minimalista [90m2], Empresa constructora en Madrid Empresa constructora en Madrid Living room
Empresa constructora en Madrid

Empresa constructora en Madrid
Empresa constructora en Madrid
Empresa constructora en Madrid

Art, especially geometrical or abstract, can lend tons of personality and taste to your living room. It can be in the form a large and contrasting painting or a fabulous sculpture or unique lights.

10. Don’t ignore ergonomics

Ambientes actuales de La Ventana de Colores, LA VENTANA DE COLORES LA VENTANA DE COLORES Living room
LA VENTANA DE COLORES

LA VENTANA DE COLORES
LA VENTANA DE COLORES
LA VENTANA DE COLORES

Ergonomically crafted furniture pieces are not only contemporary, but look very attractive as well. They offer the right kind of support to your body and enhance your posture. Include them in your living room for futuristic appeal.

Hope you are now all set to give your old and dull living room a ravishing makeover. Here’s another story - 24 Tips For A Simply Enviable Living Room

Relish this rehabilitated Art Deco home in Hamilton, Ont.
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

