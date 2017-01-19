Your browser is out-of-date.

20 awesome kitchen designs from around the world

Justwords
VILLA LAGO DI GARDA, Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli
In some households the kitchen is simply a place to cook something quickly or grab a bite, and is often neglected as far as design or decor is concerned. But when the kitchen has to cater to a large family, social gatherings or elaborate meals, it must be spacious, bright and beautiful. So today, we bring you 20 jaw-dropping kitchens from different parts of the world to inspire the master chef in you. Get ready to prep, wash and cook in style!

1. Elegant kitchen island

Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens

Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens

This Shaker style was designed by the kitchen planners at Harvey Jones Kitchens. Functional and warm, you'll notice how the island is perfectly placed for cooking up a storm. The kitchen is painted in Farrow & Ball 'Old White'.

2. Perfect for cozy family time

homify Country style dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

3. White and wooden wonder

CASA HARAS, ESTUDIO GEYA
ESTUDIO GEYA

ESTUDIO GEYA
ESTUDIO GEYA
ESTUDIO GEYA

Your kitchen should be neat and organized at all times, which is why storage in this part of the home is so important. Opt for a modern and minimalist look and feel, keeping anything that isn't absolutely functional or necessary stored out of sight.

4. Contemporary and vibrant

Cocinas con frentes de cristal, Aura Cocinas
Aura Cocinas

Aura Cocinas
Aura Cocinas
Aura Cocinas

5. Rustic beauty

10 PRECIOSAS COCINAS CON LACANCHE, Gamahogar
Gamahogar

Gamahogar
Gamahogar
Gamahogar

6. Neat and organised

House in Belgrano, GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

House in Belgrano

GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

In order to create incredibly delicious meals that will have family and friends talking for years to come, you need to have a kitchen that is prepared. With modern technology, there are so many gorgeous additions that you can make to your kitchen, which will make it more convenient and more fun to roll up your sleeves and get cooking.

Here's our list of 6 things that your kitchen needs in 2017 to make your life a little easier.

7. Magnificent and unique

Moderne strakke kookeilanden, Tinnemans Keukens
Tinnemans Keukens

Tinnemans Keukens
Tinnemans Keukens
Tinnemans Keukens

8. Stylish with vintage touches

vintage te quiero vintage..., Disak Studio
Disak Studio

Disak Studio
Disak Studio
Disak Studio

9. Rustic, modern and dramatic

Shoreditch EC1: Warehouse Living, Increation
Increation

Shoreditch EC1: Warehouse Living

Increation
Increation
Increation

10. Gorgeous and colourful mosaic

homify Kitchen Tiles Multicolored
homify

homify
homify
homify

11. Warm and soothing

VILLA LAGO DI GARDA, Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli
Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli

Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli
Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli
Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli

12. Compact but cozy

Cocina con Estilo, Silvina Lightowler - Diseño a medida
Silvina Lightowler – Diseño a medida

Silvina Lightowler - Diseño a medida
Silvina Lightowler – Diseño a medida
Silvina Lightowler - Diseño a medida

13. Bright, retro and minimal

Modern meets Edwardian. Rencraft
Rencraft

Modern meets Edwardian.

Rencraft
Rencraft
Rencraft

14. Futuristically minimal

Zomerhuis Midlaren, Kwint architecten
Kwint architecten

Kwint architecten
Kwint architecten
Kwint architecten

15. Just like a cheerful cottage

Casa ReFit, Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat

Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat

16. Small but smart

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

17. Timeless in black and white

Appartamento fuori milano, Raffaella Alessandra Calzoni
Raffaella Alessandra Calzoni

Raffaella Alessandra Calzoni
Raffaella Alessandra Calzoni
Raffaella Alessandra Calzoni

18. Serene with exciting textures

Casa Martindale, JUNOR ARQUITECTOS
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS

JUNOR ARQUITECTOS
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS

19. Simple, roomy and classy

Proyecto de Reforma en Russfa, DonateCaballero Arquitectos
DonateCaballero Arquitectos

DonateCaballero Arquitectos
DonateCaballero Arquitectos
DonateCaballero Arquitectos

20. Highly functional yet fashionable

Mediterranean Style Rencraft Kitchen Wood Blue
Rencraft

Mediterranean Style

Rencraft
Rencraft
Rencraft

Need more ideas for your renovation? These 20 kitchens shine in their simplicity.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

