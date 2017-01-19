Your browser is out-of-date.

​5 trendy living room makeovers

Justwords Justwords
St Albans , The White House Interiors The White House Interiors Modern living room
Apart from being the room where one receives visitors, the living room also plays the role of the family room in many houses. It is the space where the family gathers, whether to have a cozy conversation, watch television or just unwind in quiet camaraderie with a cup of tea and a good book. It is therefore of paramount importance that the living room be the most stylish room of the house, with a beautiful décor that will be a pleasure to come home to after a long day at work – and will impress your guests as well! To inspire you to revamp your décor, we bring you 5 examples of terrible living rooms that have been transformed into charming spaces that exude beauty and elegance.

​Before: Shabby living

No one would want to come home to such a shabby and dirty room! However, the glass-paned doors and full-length windows are a great feature that should be spruced up and retained in the transformation.

​After: Modern elegance

Freshly painted white walls, trendy new flooring and a cool white and grey colour palette warmed by tones of brown – this is a real trendy living area, thanks to the interior designers and decorators at The White House Interiors! The old windows and glass-paned doors have wisely been retained with a lick of paint – they look classy and also facilitate the entry of ample natural light.

​Before: Dilapidated scenario

This living space is being readied for renovation – and high time, looking at the state of the walls and floor!

​After: A modern haven

The new look of the living room exceeds expectations! What a cosy and cheerful ambience, livened up by colourful cushions and warmed by a beautiful wooden parquet. We love the floating bookshelf and the trendy hanging lights too!

​Before: Cluttered and outdated

There is way too much elaborate furniture and accessories! The living room looks crowded and aesthetically unappealing.

​After: Classy décor

The fireplace is a beauty and the carpet is simply gorgeous, adding a splash of colour to the sober and stylish décor. The three sofas in three different colours are such a creative idea!

​Before: Incompatible colours

Choice of colours is very important. This living room floor will look fine after a bit of polishing but the yellow walls just do not match!

​After: Stylish rusticity

The white walls are a perfect match with the floor. Combined with a rustic theme in furniture, this living room looks cosy and serene.

​Before: Drab and gloomy

What a ghastly floor in a dismal room! The old-fashioned fireplace and furniture looks equally bad.

​After: A trendy dream

The neat wooden floor and modern fireplace are a vast improvement! Together with sleek and stylish furniture, this is now a living room to remember!

Get inspired by any of these 5 ideas for transforming a drab old living room and cause your guests to turn green with envy! Check out another makeover story - 5 dingy bathrooms get perfectly polished

A perfect prefab home for your family
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

