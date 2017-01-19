This old home gets a marvellous modern makeover

Today, we are going to visit Italy, where home building professionals K.B. RISTRUTTURAZIONI, have taken what looks like a construction site and turned it into an incredibly modern, charming and functional family home.

What today's project reminds us is just how many options exist when it comes to home design and decor as well as how innovative and creative the process is. What was once a dumpsite becomes a beautiful and appealing home.

It's also a great example of how you don't have to completely knock something down to start afresh. In fact, by building on the foundations of the traditional, an even more impressive piece of architecture can be created.

Are you itching to see more?