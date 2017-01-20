There is nothing more charming and appealing than a family home that manages to marry function and style.
This is why we are so delighted to bring you the best little house on the block today, designed by professionals Hunoldhaus.
We will see how light colours and earthy tones as well as a touch of cheeky colour and charm create the most appealing look and feel.
You will also discover how big things can come in small packages.
Are you ready to take a look?
From the get go, we can see that this is a head-turner!
The designers have used different colours and materials together, creating a facade that's impressive in terms of texture and tone. Smooth, white plastered walls work in harmony with grey tones as well as a wooden facade. The bright red front door is bold and charming, adding a splash of vibrancy to the exterior look and feel.
A smooth, paved pathway works in harmony with the neatly manicured garden. On the left, the designers have used stone pebbles to create a low-maintenance outdoor environment.
Do you see how much of a role a garden plays in the look and feel of the home?
Remember that the entrance to your home is the first impression that people will get of it so you want it to be warm and welcoming.
The designers have achieved this by putting down a wide and smooth pathway, which leads guests and visitors right to the front door. It also creates a wonderful transition between the green garden on the right and the stone garden on the left. Have a look at this article: Step forward to a great new garden path for inspiration for your own home.
The bright red door is very entrancing, while the covered entrance ensures that guests are protected from weather conditions while they wait for the door to be opened.
As Canadians, we know a garage can increase a home's value. Not only is it functional, adding extra storage space to the home, but it neatly packages the exterior look and feel.
The back garden of the home is simply superb!
The home spills out onto a lush and expansive garden, with plenty of space for the kids to play and for mom and dad to relax in the sunshine and fresh air. This is also the perfect area for entertaining friends and family.
A stone wall brings a slightly rustic touch to this area of the home, contrasting beautifully with the modern and chic architecture.
If we head inside the home, we come across very contemporary spaces characterized by clean lines and earthy tones.
The kitchen features a predominantly white look and feel, which makes the space look light, bright and spacious as well as clean and hygienic. This is very appealing for a cooking area.
Have a look at these 10 all white kitchens to see just how many styles and types exist!
The dining room is a wonderful example of how much of a role natural light plays in modern architecture.
The designers have installed plenty of large glass windows and doors, allowing sunlight to filter into the home throughout the day. It radiates off the white walls and light wooden floors, making for a very warm and spacious-looking environment.
You'll also notice that the designers have kept the decor and design very simple in the home. In fact, only the most functional of items are on display such as the lamps and the fireplace. This is a great design tip for a small home!
The staircase is another wonderful example of how functionality and style can work in harmony with one another.
The warm, wooden stairs bring a homely touch to the interior design, once again working in harmony with the natural light.
Do you see how the designers have installed large windows just below the ceiling, ensuring that the sunshine can stream in from all angles?
Have a look at these tips for bathing your home in natural light.
We end off our tour by poking our heads into the bathroom. This is a wonderful example of how you can include natural light in your interior space, without compromising on privacy.
The designers have ensured that there is plenty of storage space in this area of the home, where all personal products can be stored neatly out of sight. This keeps the environment functional and aesthetically pleasing.
Tip: Add a fresh vase of flowers to a space like this for a refreshing decorative touch.
If you've enjoyed this home, you'll love this one too: This Eco-Friendly Home Soaks Up The Sun.