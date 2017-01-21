A quaint home for the sleepy suburbs

Located in Germany, Danhaus Stadtvilla is a stately and spacious residence designed by the home builders at Danhaus GMBH. With a total area of 1,700 square foot, this house combines Scandinavian style of architecture with soft, neutral colours, light wooden elements and trendy designs. Creative wallpapers, stylish lamps, modern appliances and numerous glass windows make sure that the home feels bright, cozy and convenient at all times.
Surrounded by lush and dense vegetation, the double-storied looks stately and sober. Stone exterior walls and quaintly sloping grey roofs paint a very pretty picture. Large glass windows add style to the structure besides letting the sun flood the interiors.
A couple of bright blue chairs add colour and pizzazz to the soft earthy tones in the living space. A sleek TV unit, stone-like wallpaper, a quirky lamp, and a stylishly oval coffee table draw attention here. An open plan layout allows the living space to flow into the dining and kitchen seamlessly.
Creative ceiling lamps crafted from bamboo, seats made out of tree trunks and potted plants add a cozy and rustic touch to the dining space. The unique dining furniture combines wood, cane and steel for an interesting look, while the trendy fireplace offers warmth. Large glass doors allow diners to enjoy the outdoor view.
A breakfast or drinks bar subtly separates the open kitchen from the dining in this home. The scenic wallpaper brings nature inside, while glass windows keep the space bright and cosy. Smooth white cabinets, smart appliances and sleek wooden elements make this space perfect for cooking for pleasure.
Black, white, grey and light wooden tones make this bedroom bold, luxurious and very fashionable. Stylish bedside lamps, minimalistic furniture, pretty vases on the windowsill and a fun rocking chair are the attractions here. Large glass doors lead you to a sunny and airy balcony where you can admire nature and breathe in fresh air.
Navy blue tiles in different sizes make an appearance in this lavish bathroom for a charming and beach-like feel. The floor tiles are a mix of mosaic and earthy tones, while the windows bring in tons of sunlight. A neat glass panel separates the luxurious tub from the shower area, while some framed pictures add visual appeal to the wall.
The WC and sink are wall-mounted and trendy affairs cleverly separated by a low wall decked with a small potted plant. Whitewashed wooden planks add countryside charm to the wall behind these, while the window ledge helps in arranging regular toiletries.
