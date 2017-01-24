Your browser is out-of-date.

10 modern houses that stand out from the crowd

Justwords Justwords
House in Blair Atholl, Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern houses
Who doesn’t want to live in a large, stylish and contemporary house where luxury and convenience meet?  From unique architecture to elegant colours, sleek and futuristic elements and designing which inspires, many modern homes are must-sees. Today, we bring you 10 such homes which will leave you in awe, not only owing to their magnificent outsides, but their stunning insides as well.

1. Breathtaking reflection

„Inseltraum“ - Einfamilienhaus in Brandenburg an der Havel, Sehw Architektur Sehw Architektur Modern houses
An expansive water feature steals the show in this property with the way it reflects the modern lines of the house. Stylish walkways and green lawns invite you to explore the setting, while large glass windows integrate the interiors with exteriors lavishly. Take a full tour of this gorgeous home where island dreams come true.

2. House of dreams

House in Blair Atholl, Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern houses
Stone adds a rustic and unusual touch to this sprawling and stunning modern residence. Rectangular volumes equipped with luxurious glass windows have been combined together by the architects at Meulen Architects for a snazzy and open look.

3. Gorgeous openness

Open plan living D-Max Photography Modern living room
This home merges the living, dining and kitchen in a fascinating manner, thereby ensuring a bright, open and airy atmosphere. Floor to ceiling glass windows offer stunning natural views from every corner, while the layout makes socialisation easy for those who are cooking or laying the table.

4. A heavenly experience

Des Ewing Residential Architects Des Ewing Residential Architects Modern style bedroom
Floor to ceiling glass windows visually connect this large and stately bedroom with verdant nature and the stars after dark. When left open, they ensure generous ventilation too. Sheer drapes, cosy bedding and soft, neutral hues add to the attraction.

5. Jaw-dropping poolside

Casa Dalias, grupoarquitectura grupoarquitectura Pool
The dreamy blue waters of the pool complement the manicured lawn while contrasting the greys and whites of the outdoor space. Luxurious amounts of glazing along with stylish provision for relaxing and dining make this spot a paradise. Stay inside and soak in the view or take a refreshing dip… your pick!

6. Staircase from the future

OFICINA MATATENA, Desnivel Arquitectos Desnivel Arquitectos Office spaces & stores
Thanks to the beautiful courtyard, the living space in this home looks bright and airy. Lush greens, a vibrant painting, stylish sofas and pretty pendant lamps make this a cosy ambiance. The colourful rug is extremely comfy too. We especially love how a smart wooden floor translates into a futuristic staircase to take you upstairs.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Amazing bathroom

Villa S, BESPOKE GmbH // Interior Design & Production BESPOKE GmbH // Interior Design & Production Modern bathroom
Soft greys, whites and light wooden tones make this spacious bathroom look bright and soothing. A sleek sink counter with fashionable sinks separate the tub from the space reserved for dressing up. Trendy mirrors, soft lighting and a plush window seat make this bathroom a star!

8. Connect with nature

CASA FULÃO, MANUEL CORREIA FERNANDES, ARQUITECTO E ASSOCIADOS MANUEL CORREIA FERNANDES, ARQUITECTO E ASSOCIADOS Modern houses
Massive glass windows like these can help you reach out to nature in a very modern and elegant way. It will not only look luxurious, but also bring in oodles of sunlight. Meditate, relax or simply soak in nature’s beauty… the glass will help you in every way.

9. So unique!

House Shoeman interior, C7 architects C7 architects Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
A stunningly and smoothly curving staircase joins the two floors in this house. This helps light and energy to travel freely and ensure brightness and airiness. You can also make an exclusive statement by having common areas on the upper floor and private quarters on the ground floor.

10. Give me red

Woning te Tytsjerk, Dorenbos Architekten bv Dorenbos Architekten bv Modern houses
Modern homes nowadays are incorporating bright colours and geometric designs for a cheerful and smart appearance. For instance, this house wows with a rectangular panel in vivid red for a seductive and energetic look.

What aspects of modern architecture excite you?

