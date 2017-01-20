The abstract home that's artfully awesome

We are going to travel all the way to South Africa today to bring you a modern, savvy and sophisticated home that until now, you probably only ever dreamed of!

Designed by talented professionals Meulen Architects, this home proves that living a life of luxury can be incredibly satisfying.

As we explore this home little by little, you will also see how its possible for extraordinary architecture, innovative design and spot-on functionality to come together to create the perfect balance.

Are you curious to see more?