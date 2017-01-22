Your browser is out-of-date.

This beautiful Vancouver home boasts simple sophistication

VANCOUVER - NEW CONSTRUCTION, Alice D'Andrea Design Alice D'Andrea Design Modern living room Engineered Wood
This lovely home, located in Kitsilano, is the ultimate expression of modern elegance and functionality. Featuring simple lines, open and bright spaces, the structure has a bold presence both inside and outside. The exterior is host to a few natural elements with beautiful wood and stone finishes and a neutral colour pallet that reflects a modern appeal. The interior of the home has an abundance of tall windows to let in lots of natural light making the space feel much bigger and more open than it may appear. Interior designer Alice D'Andrea Design gets credit for the decor.

Street View

House exterior Alice D'Andrea Design Modern houses modern house,modern design,wood exterior,exteriors,stone house,single family home
The front yard blends beautifully with the entryway of the house. The stone finishes compliment the pathway leading up to the entry as well as the path on the grass. Keeping first impressions simple and modern. The wooden panels create an inviting element of warmth to the bold regal looking exterior.

An Elegant Open Foyer

Foyer Alice D'Andrea Design Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase White entry,foyer,staircase,wood flooring,wood staircase,modern,moder design
The foyer is a great introduction to this home, it opens up the space gracefully. Upon entering, you'll immediately notice the exterior basalt wall carries on into the foyer.The deep tones accent the stunning lighter tones in the floor perfectly. The recessed lights at the bottom of the wall make it a feature and brighten up the corner. The neutral white walls make the entrance feel inviting and open. If you'd like your foyer to make a great first impression, steal a few ideas from our feature on entrances guests will find unforgettable.

The Staircase

Staircase Alice D'Andrea Design Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Engineered Wood moden design,modern house,staircase,wood staircase,engineered wood,step light,modern
The beautiful flooring continues up the stairs contributing to the modern feel of the house. Having the stairs positioned on a wall rather than in the middle of the room makes the space feel more bright and open. Simple lines and natural colours bring out the best of this design. 

Minimalist Fireplace

Living-room Alice D'Andrea Design Modern living room Engineered Wood fireplace,modern design,modern fireplace,living room,minimalist,fireplace surround,tall ceilings
This minimalist fireplace is easily the central hub of the living area. The deep tones and tile texture add to the modern aesthetic of the house. The floating hearth is tiled with a unique maxi-format tile from Italy, the same material surrounds the insert itself creating a bold and elegant design. The built-in bench makes it a functional space where the family of four can easily snuggle up on a cold evening.

For more fiery inspiration,  we've got plenty of unique fireplaces.

A Contemporary Kitchen

Kitchen Alice D'Andrea Design Modern kitchen Wood Grey kitchen cabinet,kitchen appliances,kitchen island,kitchen floor,modern,modern design,tall ceilings,modern kitchen
The kitchen is always a favourite place to hang out in the house, everyone loves to gather here and share good food and conversations. Regardless of where the party starts people always seem to find the kitchen, and for good reason indeed. The beautiful built-in appliances make this space feel much more open and organized. The colours and tones in this room contrast wonderfully together. 

White Quartz Island

Kitchen Alice D'Andrea Design Modern kitchen Wood Brown kitchen,kitchen lighting,kitchen cabinet,kitchen appliances,kitchen island,modern design,modern house
This stunning island with the white quartz countertop combines luxury with sheer elegance. Again adding more functionality to the space with the additional sink and storage options below.

Semi Open Concept

Dining Room Alice D'Andrea Design Modern dining room kitchen table,dining table,modern kitchen,kitchen cabinet,kitchen island,kitchen chairs
The kitchen and dining room are open concept while the living room area is divided for privacy. This open layout is such an efficient use of the space. You can easily entertain and have guests visiting in the dining room while you prepare appetizers and cocktails. If you want to create a beautiful open concept space, begin with our feature on terrific open-plan kitchens.

Built-In Home Office

Dining room and home office Alice D'Andrea Design Modern dining room Wood Brown home office,dining chair,dining table,dining room,open shelves,wall unit,tv unit
Taking the modern functionality of this house to a whole new level is a built in home office that fits perfectly on the back wall of the dining area. It looks as if it just belongs there, adding a cohesive feel to the overall space. This can be a great little nook for the kids to work on homework and projects too.

Powder Room

Powder Room Alice D'Andrea Design Modern bathroom powder room,bathroom mirror,small bathroom,bathroom,modern bathroom
This powder room has plenty of personality with all the different textures and tones that fill the room. The charming stone blends on the walls mingle well with the oak floors and multi texture sink giving this powder room a playful yet sophisticated feel.                                    

What is your favorite room in this sophisticated home? Share with us in the comments below.

Master Ensuite

Master Ensuite Alice D'Andrea Design Modern bathroom Tiles Black bathroom sink,bathroom mirror,ensuite,modern bathroom,vanity,wallnut,modern,modern bathtub,tiled bathroom
The master en-suite has large windows making the area feel nice and bright. With attractive his and hers sinks and a beautiful glass enclosed shower with separate soaker tub. This en-suite feels like a mini spa, it looks like an ideal place to relax and unwind after a long day. 

26 bathtubs that are unforgettably unique
Which room in this sophisticated home is your favorite? Share with us in the comments below.

