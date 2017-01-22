This beautiful Vancouver home boasts simple sophistication

This minimalist fireplace is easily the central hub of the living area. The deep tones and tile texture add to the modern aesthetic of the house. The floating hearth is tiled with a unique maxi-format tile from Italy, the same material surrounds the insert itself creating a bold and elegant design. The built-in bench makes it a functional space where the family of four can easily snuggle up on a cold evening.

