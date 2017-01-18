14 mistakes you make when you paint your walls

Walls are the canvas of your home. You can change the mood of any room with a quick coat of paint! It’s tempting when you get restless in your home to decide to paint the walls for an easy upgrade.

We’ve got a list of 14 mistakes that keep coming up when DIYers take to their walls. If you can avoid these common pitfalls then you are well on your way to a fresh look in your home. Our tips can help you have more fun when painting your walls and set you up for success. Remember, you can always connect with professionals on homify for help and advice. Ready to start our list? Let’s go!