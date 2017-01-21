​11 decor ideas for a blissful bedroom

Your bedroom is a relaxing retreat – a getaway after a day of chaos, a space to be truly yourself, a personal territory without unwanted disturbance and distraction. A double room can be tastefully designed with the apt, creative, space-saving, and practical ideas. Ample lighting, smart storage plans, and pleasant shades, can transform your bed chamber into a welcoming, comfortable space. We understand the significance of complementing décor, fabrics, furniture, and accessories – that shall render your room with that perfect personalized harmony. Here are a few tips to help you choose a fantastic bedroom theme.
The simplicity of an alluring country theme has been brought alive in this room by the interior architects at Beth Marquez Interiores. A large sledge bed with a raw wooden headboard sits beside a quaint wrought iron chair. Exotic, colourful cushions, throw pillows, and a patchwork rug transforms this into the ideal rustic space. Hints of teal hue on the doors and windows also lift the white walls, visually.
This double room has a hushed and soothing vibe where one can simply be himself. Neutral touches in this all-white attic style chamber ensure that you get a peaceful few hours – whether you are reading or sleeping.
The mezzanine of this large home has been turned into a bedroom to replicate a loft like look. The bed takes up all the space to provide a relaxing appearance where one can rest for hours.
A bedroom, designed with the typical beach side, South of France look, is one that creates a whimsical yet underrated atmosphere. The canopy, draped over the bed brings in the feel of a wrapped-up, cozy cocoon.
This space has a lavender touch; – softening the robust wood that clads its walls and ceiling. Transparent, glistening glass balances it all out for a bout-like dreamy vibe.
In this space, traditional meets industrial chic; in a seamless blend of a brown hued palette with a mix and match of pieces and architectural features – in a single merge that defines “eclectic”.
In this peaceful setting, the bed has been placed atop a platform, while windows have been added on top – to allow natural streaming of sunshine and moonlight.
A low-slung platform bed and shoji screens on the side, – with slate hued accent wall and pops of red, make for a stunning oriental vibe in this room.
The classic black and white combintaion in this room creates a trendy yet luxurious look. Solid furniture, patterned rugs, and bedding add to its impeccable elegance
This log cabin like lodging has a simple bed with a stunning wrought iron carved headboard, which literally acts as artwork, when set against the rustic grain of the wooden wall.
This room has been done up with geometrical patterns and bright colours as well as stripes, for a linear chic look, which also highlights royal shades of blue.
