​11 decor ideas for a blissful bedroom

Justwords Justwords
SÍTIO OURO PRETO, Beth Marquez Interiores Beth Marquez Interiores Rustic style bedroom
Your bedroom is a relaxing retreat – a getaway after a day of chaos, a space to be truly yourself, a personal territory without unwanted disturbance and distraction. A double room can be tastefully designed with the apt, creative, space-saving, and practical ideas. Ample lighting, smart storage plans, and pleasant shades, can transform your bed chamber into a welcoming, comfortable space. We understand the significance of complementing décor, fabrics, furniture, and accessories – that shall render your room with that perfect personalized harmony. Here are a few tips to help you choose a fantastic bedroom theme.

​1. The modest, rustic appeal

SÍTIO OURO PRETO, Beth Marquez Interiores Beth Marquez Interiores Rustic style bedroom
Beth Marquez Interiores

The simplicity of an alluring country theme has been brought alive in this room by the interior architects at Beth Marquez Interiores. A large sledge bed with a raw wooden headboard sits  beside a quaint wrought iron chair. Exotic, colourful cushions, throw pillows, and a patchwork rug transforms this into the ideal rustic space. Hints of teal hue on the doors and windows also lift the white walls, visually.

​2. Serene getaway with calming colours

HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE, Bloomint design Bloomint design Mediterranean style bedroom Beige
Bloomint design

HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE

This double room has a hushed and soothing vibe where one can simply be himself. Neutral touches in this all-white attic style chamber ensure that you get a peaceful few hours – whether you are reading or sleeping.

3. ​Classic loft-style setting

REHABILITACIÓN DE LOFT EN EL CABAÑAL, amBau Gestion y Proyectos amBau Gestion y Proyectos Modern style bedroom
amBau Gestion y Proyectos

The mezzanine of this large home has been turned into a bedroom to replicate a loft like look. The bed takes up all the space to provide a relaxing appearance  where one can rest for hours.

​4. French-styled, seaside aura

Vivienda Palafrugell, Brick Serveis d'Interiorisme S.L. Brick Serveis d'Interiorisme S.L. Mediterranean style bedroom
Brick Serveis d&#39;Interiorisme S.L.

A bedroom, designed with the typical beach side, South of France look, is one that creates a whimsical yet underrated atmosphere. The canopy, draped over the bed brings in the feel of a wrapped-up, cozy cocoon.

5. ​Sophisticated, purplish hues

Transversal Expression, Susanna Cots Interior Design Susanna Cots Interior Design Modern style bedroom
Susanna Cots Interior Design

Transversal Expression

This space has a lavender touch; – softening the robust wood that clads its walls and ceiling. Transparent, glistening glass balances it all out for a bout-like dreamy vibe.

​6. Classic charm

Piso en el Eixample de Barcelona. 2013, Deu i Deu Deu i Deu Eclectic style bedroom
Deu i Deu

In this space, traditional meets industrial chic; in a seamless blend of a brown hued palette with a mix and match of pieces and architectural features – in a single merge that defines “eclectic”.

​7. Warm tranquil surroundings

Hotel ShiZen, Luis Vegas Luis Vegas Modern style bedroom
Luis Vegas

In this peaceful setting, the bed has been placed atop a platform, while windows have been added on top – to allow natural streaming of sunshine and moonlight.

8. ​Elegant Japanese-inspired design

Un Oasis de Vivienda: Casa para Parejas Jóvenes con Psicina, Arte y más , FANSTUDIO__Architecture & Design FANSTUDIO__Architecture & Design Asian style bedroom
FANSTUDIO__Architecture &amp; Design

A low-slung platform bed and shoji screens on the side, – with slate hued accent wall and pops of red, make for a stunning oriental vibe in this room.

9. ​Monochrome classiness

UNA VILLA DE LUJO EN MORAIRA, Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo Mediterranean style bedroom
Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo

 The classic black and white combintaion in this room creates a trendy yet luxurious look. Solid furniture, patterned rugs, and bedding add to its impeccable elegance

10. ​Log cabin chic

Casa Natura Blu 111, Casas Natura Casas Natura Modern style bedroom
Casas Natura

This log cabin like lodging has a simple bed with a stunning wrought iron carved headboard, which literally acts as artwork, when set against the rustic grain of the wooden wall.

11. ​Lively ambience with bright hues

Penthouse Riviera de Sao Lourenço, Mayra Lopes Arquitetura | Interiores Mayra Lopes Arquitetura | Interiores Tropical style bedroom
Mayra Lopes Arquitetura | Interiores

This room has been done up with geometrical patterns and bright colours as well as stripes, for a linear chic look, which also highlights royal shades of blue.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

