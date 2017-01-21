10 ingenious ways to organise your shoe collection

When we speak of home, it is not only about inhabitants and about furniture. It is also about items of daily use and everyday accessories. Unfortunately, for our pockets, we end up buying loads of footwear. Shoes – regular and occasional, simple and gorgeous, expensive and inexpensive, often result in an uncontrollable, storage explosion. Let us guide you through some innovative, yet effective shoe storage ideas, that shall somewhat combat your closet clutter. You can also display your favourite, pretty ones around the house, instead of stuffing them up unnoticed! Well, scroll down for more!
The space under the staircase is often an under-utilised area, which can be turned into an effective sliding drawer, or closer, where you can easily stack your shoes as you make your way in and out of the house. Take a cue from this creation by the furniture and accessories suppliers at Chasewood Furniture.
A sliding boxed storage below your bed! How ingenious is that? This space can conveniently store one’s shoes rather than using up precious closet space for the same.
A part of the wardrobe can be turned into a series or row of open shelves which can easily stock your shoes. This will make it convenient for you to grab and change shoes without having to open the closet doors.
These handy pieces can easily be secured on the side of your entrance door, with a mirror to clad the closed, front face. Inside, you can place your footwear on its slanting shelves
Another creative way of storing shoes as well as hats– this hooked plank deals with any other smaller items that usually come in the way when you are leaving in a hurry. Hang your accessories on this useful rack that can lean against the wall for easy access.
The entryway of your home can hold this set up – complete with a cabinet, bureau and hooks, to hang other items, a mirror, and a bench – where you can sit down and wear your shoes.
You can get these quirky trees with knobs from which the shoes can be suspended for easy reach. They can be fixed at varying heights for an artistic display.
You can do this in the bedroom or on one side of the closet. This kind of a linear maze will serve as angled shelves where your shoes can find a nice home!
Why should your kitchen have all the fun? You can install an island like this in your wardrobe to hold essentials like shoes. This can also help you plan your next outfit!
You can accord a dedicated space in your closet for your shoes. Walk in and get the perfect pair for your outfit.
