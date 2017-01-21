Your browser is out-of-date.

10 ingenious ways to organise your shoe collection

Justwords Justwords
homify BedroomWardrobes & closets
When we speak of home, it is not only about  inhabitants and about furniture.  It is also about items of daily use and everyday accessories. Unfortunately, for our pockets, we end up buying loads of footwear. Shoes – regular and occasional, simple and gorgeous, expensive and inexpensive, often result in an uncontrollable, storage explosion.  Let us guide you through some innovative, yet effective shoe storage ideas, that shall somewhat combat your closet clutter. You can also display your favourite, pretty ones around the house, instead of stuffing them up unnoticed! Well, scroll down for more!

1. ​Organise them under the stairs

Innovative storage solutions. homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase built-in storage,space saving furniture
homify

Innovative storage solutions.

homify
homify
homify

The space under the staircase is often an under-utilised area, which can be turned into an effective sliding drawer, or closer, where you can easily stack your shoes as you make your way in and out of the house. Take a cue from this creation by the furniture and accessories suppliers at Chasewood Furniture

2. ​Pile up a few beneath your bed

homify BedroomWardrobes & closets
homify

homify
homify
homify

A sliding boxed storage below your bed! How ingenious is that? This space can conveniently store one’s shoes rather than using up precious closet space for the same.

3. ​Salvage that unused side of your wardrobe

Vestidores y Closets, Interioriza Interioriza Dressing roomStorage
Interioriza

Interioriza
Interioriza
Interioriza

A part of the wardrobe can be turned into a series or row of open shelves which can easily stock your shoes. This will make it convenient for you to grab and change shoes without having to open the closet doors.

​4. Mountable shoe cabinets

'Welcome' Contemporary hallway shoe storage with mirror by Birex homify Corridor, hallway & stairsStorage
homify

'Welcome' Contemporary hallway shoe storage with mirror by Birex

homify
homify
homify

These handy pieces can easily be secured on the side of your entrance door, with a mirror to clad the closed, front face. Inside, you can place your footwear on its slanting shelves

5. ​Use a pegged plank to sit your shoes

lehni, tritschler glasundform tritschler glasundform Corridor, hallway & stairsClothes hooks & stands
tritschler glasundform

tritschler glasundform
tritschler glasundform
tritschler glasundform

Another creative way of storing shoes as well as hats– this hooked plank deals with any other smaller items that usually come in the way when you are leaving in a hurry. Hang your accessories on this useful rack that can lean against the wall for easy access.

6. ​An organized set up at the entrance

'Blue' Contemporary hallway shoe storage set with coat rack by Birex homify Corridor, hallway & stairsStorage
homify

'Blue' Contemporary hallway shoe storage set with coat rack by Birex

homify
homify
homify

The entryway of your home can hold  this set up – complete with a cabinet, bureau and hooks, to hang other items, a mirror, and a bench – where you can sit down and wear your shoes.

7. ​Quirky tree

Zapatero y Perchero infantil, marengo espacios y formas marengo espacios y formas Nursery/kid's roomStorage
marengo espacios y formas

marengo espacios y formas
marengo espacios y formas
marengo espacios y formas

You can get these quirky trees with knobs from which the shoes can be suspended for easy reach. They can be fixed at varying heights for an artistic display.

​8. Angled shelves

homify Dressing roomStorage
homify

homify
homify
homify

You can do this in the bedroom or on one side of the closet. This kind of a linear maze will serve as angled shelves where your shoes can find a nice home!

9. ​A wardrobe island

Vestidor, ARKIZA ARQUITECTOS by Arq. Jacqueline Zago Hurtado ARKIZA ARQUITECTOS by Arq. Jacqueline Zago Hurtado Modern dressing room Wood Black
ARKIZA ARQUITECTOS by Arq. Jacqueline Zago Hurtado

ARKIZA ARQUITECTOS by Arq. Jacqueline Zago Hurtado
ARKIZA ARQUITECTOS by Arq. Jacqueline Zago Hurtado
ARKIZA ARQUITECTOS by Arq. Jacqueline Zago Hurtado

Why should your kitchen have  all the fun? You can install an island like this in your wardrobe to hold essentials like shoes. This can also help you plan your next outfit!

​10. Dedicated closet space

Ankleiden nach Maß- Raumwunder ohne Grenzen, HOME Schlafen & Wohnen GmbH HOME Schlafen & Wohnen GmbH Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers
HOME Schlafen &amp; Wohnen GmbH

HOME Schlafen & Wohnen GmbH
HOME Schlafen &amp; Wohnen GmbH
HOME Schlafen & Wohnen GmbH

You can accord a dedicated space in your closet for your shoes. Walk in and get the perfect pair for your outfit.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

