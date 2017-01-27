Lose yourself in this artfully refined Ottawa home

In a balanced arrangement that has a certain mirror-image effect, this living room portrays a sense of refinement and luxury. The elongated couch could comfortably fit 4 or 5, taking advantage of the long living room space. All lines point toward the hearth in this design, with many parallel lines in the painting, tables, rug, and furniture indicating the central focus of the room.

