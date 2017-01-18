8 easy ways to give your living room a fresh look

There's something refreshing about having books on display. The thought of reading a book is often calming, thought-provoking, and enjoyable, and having a visual reminder of your favorite reads transforms your book collection from a storage hassle to an enriching visual feast! This simple design involves nothing more than a long white board, drill, and bolts for securing the shelf to the wall. If your books are more for ambience than for everyday use, a decorative, out-of-the-way design like this one is perfect.

