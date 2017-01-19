Brace yourself: Is your home earthquake-resistant?

When the earth shakes, the ground beneath your home will shake with it. If your home is not securely attached to its foundation, the foundation may shake away from the house structure – this is when the home is at risk of collapsing. However, if your home is securely fastened to its foundation, you run a lesser risk of collapse. As a rule of thumb, most homes built prior to 1980 are not bolted to their foundations (and keep in mind that there are also many post-1980 homes that are secured – but not properly – to their foundations). Depending on where you live, having a specialist evaluate your foundation and install bolts may be a wise investment. These service can cost between $3,000 and $6,000.

For more home improvement, see this garden ideabook: 19 garden ideas to keep your green thumbs busy