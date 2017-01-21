A sustainable modern house in the dunes

The homeowners who commissioned this project were faced with a complex set of circumstances: they wanted to construct a beach home on Cape Cod, but the environmentally sensitive nature and unusually narrow shape of the site required the architects from Zeroenergy Design to carefully consider the building from an ecological point of view, in addition to creating a modern building with a custom shape and size to fit the oddly-shaped lot.

The result is a sustainable, solar-powered home with magnificent views of the ocean – a refreshing space where the entire extended family can gather during the summer and over the holidays. The home's design is unique in that it has been strategically built to accommodate various states of living (extended summer occupancy, short weekend getaways, large family gatherings) as well as a highly varied number of occupants. In their design, the architects have created two main areas, designated as the Living Bar and the Sleeping Bar with separate functions: the Sleeping Bar which houses the guest bedrooms and bathrooms is able to be shut down during the majority of the year when it's unoccupied, saving energy as the couple finds all that they need in the Living Bar of the home. When the children aren't visiting, the couple who commissioned the home is able to spend their weekends relaxing in their beach house in the dunes, enjoying both the natural, sunlit interior as well as the generous wooden sun deck and panoramic views.