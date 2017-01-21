This loft is the perfect home for a loving family

This loft is hip, edgy, and eclectic, filled with decorative details that bring a strong sense of personality to the space. Designed by the architects of SMMArchitectura for a family with small children, this urban space is a fine example of multi-functional living that fills all of the needs of a busy family within a limited floor plan. Notice how each room adopts a unique style and mood – these designers have configured a space that appeals to various states of living, beautifully combining these distinct styles and moods into one crafty and eclectic home!
Working within the limitations of a relatively narrow space within a multi-unit building, these architects have created an open plan design with lofted sleeping area that uses the absence of walls and compartmentalized units in order to create a spacious and fluid interior. The main floor houses a children's play area, living room, dining room, and kitchen, all neatly divided by an effortless separation that quarters the room, with rectangular rugs visually designating the separate functional spaces. The stairs on the right remain open to the room through a transparent railing, where one can ascend to find the master bedroom and children's room.
The kitchen establishes itself as sleek, modern module of the home with glossy black and white surfaces governing the space. An open design allows this small kitchen space to feel roomy; surprisingly, the large black areas refrain from weighing down the space as they are balanced with a white floor and cabinets. The playful and artistic atmosphere of this home is found in the kitchen through the application of a black chalkboard paint that allows the young couple to make notes, draw pictures, and express their creativity in the kitchen.
Play is a priority for this family, as they've gone to the effort to include a separate space dedicated entirely to make believe, learning, and playing games. A close look at this children's area shows a creative solution to wall panelling, where wooden pallets provide a layer of eco-friendly recycled warmth in front of the solid brick walls.
Although the main living spaces occupy the same open room, each space has been given its own style. While the kitchen shines in a dramatic black and white, the dining room rests peacefully with a Scandinavian-influenced scheme. This neutral and sophisticated setting creates an entirely different sensation than the bold, modern kitchen, establishing separate moods in separate functional spaces, even without the use of physical boundaries.
The living room takes on an edgy, artistic feel through the addition of a picture gallery on the brick wall, a mismatched assortment of candles lining the wall, and a unique L-shaped sofa resting on a pad of recycled pallets. This space exudes a highly original character that shows little regard for conventional living room decor. A thick woven rug, raw wood surfaces, and rough brick establish an edgy feeling in the living room, with a red hammock adding another element of surprise!