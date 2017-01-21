This loft is the perfect home for a loving family

Play is a priority for this family, as they've gone to the effort to include a separate space dedicated entirely to make believe, learning, and playing games. A close look at this children's area shows a creative solution to wall panelling, where wooden pallets provide a layer of eco-friendly recycled warmth in front of the solid brick walls.

