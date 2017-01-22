Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

26 bathtubs that are unforgettably unique

Sarah Tolle – Homify Canada Sarah Tolle – Homify Canada
Badewanne Objekte, Design by Torsten Müller Design by Torsten Müller BathroomBathtubs & showers
Loading admin actions …

A bathtub is not just a bathtub: a bathtub is host to a luxurious experience, a sensory adventure marked with feelings of peace, well-being, and rejuvenation. When you're in need of a time-out from busy, hectic life, the bathroom is there, with a tub waiting to welcome you with open arms for a soothing soak. 

Sound familiar? if you're a fan of stepping away from it all with a quiet bath ritual from time to time, then you'll enjoy daydreaming of these shapely, unusual, and original bathtub designs!

1. Attic-turned-sauna

Komplettsanierung eines Mehrfamilienhauses, von Mann Architektur GmbH von Mann Architektur GmbH Rustic style bathroom
von Mann Architektur GmbH

von Mann Architektur GmbH
von Mann Architektur GmbH
von Mann Architektur GmbH

2. Suspended hammock

Badewanne Objekte, Design by Torsten Müller Design by Torsten Müller BathroomBathtubs & showers
Design by Torsten Müller

Design by Torsten Müller
Design by Torsten Müller
Design by Torsten Müller

3. Royal bath

Badewanne Objekte, Design by Torsten Müller Design by Torsten Müller BathroomBathtubs & showers
Design by Torsten Müller

Design by Torsten Müller
Design by Torsten Müller
Design by Torsten Müller

4. Octagonal option

homify BathroomBathtubs & showers
homify

homify
homify
homify

5. Meditative soak

Luxuriöse freistehende Badewannen für edle Badezimmer, Badeloft - Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor Badeloft - Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor BathroomBathtubs & showers White
Badeloft – Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor

Badeloft - Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor
Badeloft – Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor
Badeloft - Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor

6. Bathtub of the future

Badewanne "LUOLA", Andreas Gentzsch Andreas Gentzsch BathroomBathtubs & showers Synthetic White
Andreas Gentzsch

Andreas Gentzsch
Andreas Gentzsch
Andreas Gentzsch

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. For the minimalist

SQ1 bathtub homify BathroomBathtubs & showers White
homify

SQ1 bathtub

homify
homify
homify

8. Sophisticated black and white

ELEMENTS Badimpressionen, ELEMENTS Nürtingen ELEMENTS Nürtingen BathroomBathtubs & showers Black
ELEMENTS Nürtingen

ELEMENTS Nürtingen
ELEMENTS Nürtingen
ELEMENTS Nürtingen

9. Set in wood

homify BathroomBathtubs & showers Silk White
homify

homify
homify
homify

10. Armchair + bath

ELEMENTS Badimpressionen, ELEMENTS Nürtingen ELEMENTS Nürtingen BathroomBathtubs & showers White
ELEMENTS Nürtingen

ELEMENTS Nürtingen
ELEMENTS Nürtingen
ELEMENTS Nürtingen

11. Clever corner tub

GALATEA OCEAN, GALATEA GmbH GALATEA GmbH BathroomBathtubs & showers
GALATEA GmbH

GALATEA GmbH
GALATEA GmbH
GALATEA GmbH

12. Rippled pedestal design

Fotoarbeiten Reetdachhaus in List auf Sylt, Home Staging Sylt GmbH Home Staging Sylt GmbH BathroomBathtubs & showers
Home Staging Sylt GmbH

Home Staging Sylt GmbH
Home Staging Sylt GmbH
Home Staging Sylt GmbH

13. At-home spa

Whirlpools, Hesselbach GmbH Hesselbach GmbH Hot Tubs
Hesselbach GmbH

Hesselbach GmbH
Hesselbach GmbH
Hesselbach GmbH

14. Making the most of an unusual corner

Maßarbeit, Innenarchitektin Katrin Reinhold Innenarchitektin Katrin Reinhold BathroomBathtubs & showers
Innenarchitektin Katrin Reinhold

Innenarchitektin Katrin Reinhold
Innenarchitektin Katrin Reinhold
Innenarchitektin Katrin Reinhold

15. Classic silver claw foot

Bädermax freistehende Badewanen aus Mineralguss, Maxxwell AG Maxxwell AG BathroomBathtubs & showers White
Maxxwell AG

Maxxwell AG
Maxxwell AG
Maxxwell AG

16. Soothing stone soak

Naturstein Badewannen, Struker Fliesen Struker Fliesen BathroomBathtubs & showers
Struker Fliesen

Struker Fliesen
Struker Fliesen
Struker Fliesen

17. Daring bowl in black

Bädermax freistehende Badewanen aus Mineralguss, Maxxwell AG Maxxwell AG BathroomBathtubs & showers Black
Maxxwell AG

Maxxwell AG
Maxxwell AG
Maxxwell AG

18. For the adventurous

Badewanne Objekte, Design by Torsten Müller Design by Torsten Müller BathroomBathtubs & showers
Design by Torsten Müller

Design by Torsten Müller
Design by Torsten Müller
Design by Torsten Müller

19. An uplifting experience

Bädermax freistehende Badewanen aus Mineralguss, Maxxwell AG Maxxwell AG BathroomBathtubs & showers White
Maxxwell AG

Maxxwell AG
Maxxwell AG
Maxxwell AG

20. Organic design

Badewanne Objekte, Design by Torsten Müller Design by Torsten Müller BathroomBathtubs & showers
Design by Torsten Müller

Design by Torsten Müller
Design by Torsten Müller
Design by Torsten Müller

21. When bathtub meets fine art

JUMAMBA, JUMA EXCLUSIVE JUMA EXCLUSIVE BathroomBathtubs & showers
JUMA EXCLUSIVE

JUMA EXCLUSIVE
JUMA EXCLUSIVE
JUMA EXCLUSIVE

22. Trapezoid tub

GALATEA OCEAN, GALATEA GmbH GALATEA GmbH BathroomBathtubs & showers
GALATEA GmbH

GALATEA GmbH
GALATEA GmbH
GALATEA GmbH

23. Matching set of bowls

KORA, Marble’s lightness, Kreoo Kreoo BathroomBathtubs & showers Marble White marble,bathtub,estremoz,white,bathroom,freestanding bathtub,estremoz white
Kreoo

KORA, Marble’s lightness

Kreoo
Kreoo
Kreoo

24. Elemental experiennce: water and fire

Die Kunst steckt im Kleinen, KitzlingerHaus GmbH & Co. KG KitzlingerHaus GmbH & Co. KG Modern bathroom
KitzlingerHaus GmbH &amp; Co. KG

KitzlingerHaus GmbH & Co. KG
KitzlingerHaus GmbH &amp; Co. KG
KitzlingerHaus GmbH & Co. KG

25. Heavenly haven

BAD IM DACHSTUDIO, Eva Lorey Innenarchitektur Eva Lorey Innenarchitektur Modern bathroom Wood
Eva Lorey Innenarchitektur

Eva Lorey Innenarchitektur
Eva Lorey Innenarchitektur
Eva Lorey Innenarchitektur

26. Smooth circle

GALATEA OCEAN, GALATEA GmbH GALATEA GmbH BathroomBathtubs & showers
GALATEA GmbH

GALATEA GmbH
GALATEA GmbH
GALATEA GmbH

To elevate your bathroom with a creative custom tub, consult with one of the many professional interior designers here on homify to explore your options!

For bathroom reno ideas, see this ideabook: 5 dingy bathrooms get perfectly polished

A quaint home for the sleepy suburbs
Share your thoughts on these designer bathtubs and custom bathtub designs below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks