26 bathtubs that are unforgettably unique

A bathtub is not
just a bathtub: a bathtub is host to a luxurious experience, a sensory adventure marked with feelings of peace, well-being, and rejuvenation. When you're in need of a time-out from busy, hectic life, the bathroom is there, with a tub waiting to welcome you with open arms for a soothing soak.
Sound familiar? if you're a fan of stepping
away from it all with a quiet bath ritual from time to time, then you'll enjoy daydreaming of these shapely, unusual, and original bathtub designs!
To elevate your bathroom with a creative custom tub, consult with one of the many professional interior designers here on homify to explore your options!
For bathroom reno ideas, see this ideabook: 5 dingy bathrooms get perfectly polished