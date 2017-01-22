26 bathtubs that are unforgettably unique

A bathtub is not just a bathtub : a bathtub is host to a luxurious experience, a sensory adventure marked with feelings of peace, well-being, and rejuvenation. When you're in need of a time-out from busy, hectic life, the bathroom is there, with a tub waiting to welcome you with open arms for a soothing soak.

Sound familiar? if you're a fan of stepping away from it all with a quiet bath ritual from time to time, then you'll enjoy daydreaming of these shapely, unusual, and original bathtub designs!