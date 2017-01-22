An all-in-one low-maintenance modular home

This efficient modular home was created by the home building company Greenpods, based in Cape Town, South Africa. This group of designers and builders specialize in modular homes characterized by efficient building methods, energy savings, and low cost. These small homes start at just 160 square feet, perfect for a starter home, modular or mobile school building, meeting room, security office, therapy room or building for a small attached home business, rural B&B, office, home gym, studio, or guest cottage. Take a tour of this practical, low-cost, and low-maintenance home from a behind-the-scenes
in progress perspective below.
The home you see here is the company's 50 meter model, one of their medium-sized pods. This home has a shell of sugar gum wood with a large deck, assembly still in process.
The pods have been designed as stand-alone units like this one, but they're also equipped to function as modular pods in an assembly of units. Shopping for these buildings is made easy by their predetermined layouts according to floor plan, with a choice of finishes for bathrooms, bedrooms, and kitchens depending on the buyer's budget. In this case, what you see really is what you get: even the fittings, fixtures, and foundation is included in the price when buying one of these modular homes!
The small size of this pod makes an open plan a wise choice; the kitchen, living, and dining areas are all housed in the same space, making for a communal and space-saving living arrangement. Built-in cupboards make for an efficient installation, with a collection of appliances – stove, microwave, oven, fridge assembled in a compact linear layout that emphasizes space efficiency and functionality.
The bedroom enjoys a sunlit environment as light streams in through aluminum-framed windows (an excellent choice in terms of lowering the maintenance of the home).
With an intimate, ground-level view of the countryside that lies beyond the home, it's easy to see how this type of structure could serve well as a summer vacation home for a small family, or as a guest house or quiet retreat on your own property – an investment of a reasonable cost in the range $50,000. Features like the zincalume roof and aluminum door and window frames make this structure resistant to weathering and leeching, all of which help the building to retain its value over time.
Even as a modular pod, this home offers a spacious feeling in both bedrooms – this one comes pre-equipped with reading lights, beside tables, bed frame, clever under bed storage, and an entire wall serving as a convenient closet for out-of-sight storage. Clearly, the practical side of family life has been carefully considered in this design, as the basic bedroom components have found their way into this simple, neutral space.
This home is inexpensive, efficient, and low-maintenance – if you need more reasons to buy a small home like this one, we've got them for you.