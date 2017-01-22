An all-in-one low-maintenance modular home

The home you see here is the company's 50 meter model, one of their medium-sized pods. This home has a shell of sugar gum wood with a large deck, assembly still in process.

The pods have been designed as stand-alone units like this one, but they're also equipped to function as modular pods in an assembly of units. Shopping for these buildings is made easy by their predetermined layouts according to floor plan, with a choice of finishes for bathrooms, bedrooms, and kitchens depending on the buyer's budget. In this case, what you see really is what you get: even the fittings, fixtures, and foundation is included in the price when buying one of these modular homes!