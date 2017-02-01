Step inside one of Canada's best designed homes of 2016

Created by the architects from ATELIERSUN, The Courtyard House offers a refreshing natural interior characterized by sunlight, plant life, and natural construction materials. The interior of the home is a stand-out design, having received a Best of Canada award in the 2016 Canadian Interiors Best of Canada Design Competition. Focusing on the interior space of a home, the country's only interior-centric design competition presents this prestigious award regardless of size, budget, or location, focusing on the visual and sensory elements as well as design and technology innovations of the interiors of residential, institutional, office, retail, and other types of architecture.

On this homify tour, you'll witness a refreshing blend of indoor and outdoor space as you wander through the levels of a home that's as laid-back and organic as it is minimalist and modern.