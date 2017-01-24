The sunny family home with stellar Scandinavian style

Throughout the interior, this home serves as a shining example of what it means to have just enough of just about everything: the colour scheme is mostly neutral with just a few pops of colour, the lighting is understated yet visually appealing, the furniture itself becomes the embellishment and decor of the room, and the materials offer a lovely balance of warm, soft textures and cool polished ones.

