The sunny family home with stellar Scandinavian style

HAUS IN WR. NEUDORF, AL ARCHITEKT - in Wien
Today's tour brings you a contemporary exterior characterized by a sense of structure, sturdiness, and restraint, opening up inside with a friendly, sunny interior embellished with effortless Scandinavian style. Designed by the architects from AL ARCHITEKT, this family home is a fine example of a multifunctional space that fluidly fulfills the practical needs of a family in a moderate amount of space.

​Backyard view

AL ARCHITEKT – in Wien

With the neighboring structure closely bordering the side of the home, the backyard becomes a critical site for attaining some much-needed open air and sunlight. Therefore, this backyard patio and pergola are given due attention as they extend generously from the main structure. From this view, it is possible to see how the home is divided into common area below and private living space above, with the second floor extending to form a simple, effortless roof offering shelter over the patio.

​Place for a picnic

AL ARCHITEKT – in Wien

Just beyond the limits of the indoor dining room, the porch offers a second, open air dining option. Clearly, enjoyment of the outdoors is a priority for these residents, whose simple wooden deck brings them into close contact with the green carpet of grass in the backyard.

​Multi-functional space

AL ARCHITEKT – in Wien

This view offers several examples of the multi-functional features that make this home ideal for a busy family: for starters, the kitchen island is used to store several appliances, while also serving as host to a prep space, stovetop, and breakfast bar. Groceries brought in through the glass door will find a convenient counter waiting just inside the threshold – another thoughtful feature. You'll also notice a piano lining the far wall of the room, adding an opportunity for piano practice and performance that the whole family can enjoy.

​Scandi-chic common area

AL ARCHITEKT – in Wien

Entering the home from the backyard, a pleasant view of the open concept common areas reveals a Scandinavian aesthetic, with a decor scheme that offers just the right amount of embellishment. This highly practical layout creates an environment that's both familiar and practical, making it easy for the family to carry on conversation as they go about their daily tasks in the common areas of the home.

​Just enough

AL ARCHITEKT – in Wien

Throughout the interior, this home serves as a shining example of what it means to have just enough of just about everything: the colour scheme is mostly neutral with just a few pops of colour, the lighting is understated yet visually appealing, the furniture itself becomes the embellishment and decor of the room, and the materials offer a lovely balance of warm, soft textures and cool polished ones.

For more stylish and clever kitchens like this one, see this ideabook: 20 awesome kitchen designs from around the world

Share your thoughts on this example of Scandinavian home decor below!

