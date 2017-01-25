10 clever ways to a space-savvy house

Not everyone can afford to own large, sprawling houses with endless design and decor possibilities. Or your situation might not require you to opt for a big house, if you are a bachelor or a young couple. In such cases, it is important to make the most of your small home by incorporating clever space-saving designs and the right colours. This story will also be able to advice you on the kind of furniture or accessories like mirrors which will enhance the feeling of spaciousness besides upping the style quotient. The practical solutions discussed here will make your compact nest cosy, functional and pretty in no time. So read on!
If you own an attic apartment, take a cue from this spacious living room which opens up to a terrace and visually connects through glass windows shaded with modern blinds. It looks warm and stylish, thanks to the wooden touches, and features unique shelves and a vibrant painting for visual pleasure. Burgundy armchairs contrast the soft cream-coloured sofa and stand out against the whites here. The interior architects at Niyazi Ozcakar iC Mimarlik should be credited for this room.
To make your entryway and other hallways look bright and spacious, ensure that they receive ample daylight. Glass doors or wooden and glass doors can achieve this along with light, neutral colours like white or cream. A sleek shelf for hats and playful pegs for hanging coats have enhanced the functionality of this narrow corridor.
Mirrors are peerless when it comes to creating the illusion of spaciousness, be it in your hallway or bedroom. A composition with mirrors in different sizes can also make for a very aesthetic statement. To increase practicality, install wall-mounted shelves with mirrored doors in your entryway, to store keys, hats, bags and shoes as well.
Pick soft and light colours like whites or pastels for your bedroom, so that it feels bright, spacious and refreshing. Make sure that the furniture is simple, and try to go for smooth inbuilt closets like those shown here. A trendy chandelier and light wooden flooring also add to the comfort and soothing ambiance in this bedroom.
Do you have more than one kid or maybe your child’s friends love to stay over? Then bring home practical bunk beds which make use of the vertical space and are perfect for small homes. The space underneath them can be used as study areas equipped with shelves and cubbies for arranging books and toys. Peppy colours and bright lighting are a good idea too.
Despite its forbidding narrowness, this bathroom makes use of creamy tones, a circular mirror, a curvy wall cladding, and rounded sanitary wares for a soft and cosy look. Bright lights and wall-mounted shelves lend a spacious look, while the painting and red ceiling add life.
This studio apartment combines the living, kitchen and study in a seamless manner without appearing cluttered or cramped. Bright white walls, smooth and simple white kitchen cabinets and light wooden elements have helped in achieving this. Wall-mounted shelves, bright and stylish lights, a cosy grey couch with playful pillows all contribute to an inviting atmosphere.
Check out how smooth and glossy white surfaces have made this living room look spacious and stylish. A very modern grey sofa and lacquered TV unit with hints of black create a sense of visual depth here. And we love how the practical shelf stores books and accessories besides creating a partition between the living and other parts of the home.
Have a small bathroom, but want to make it chic, cosy and functional enough to accommodate your washing machine? Then go for a simple but smart shelving unit with customised niche for housing the washing machine. A large mirror and modern fixtures will also lend a trendy look, while wooden and wicker elements will ensure cosiness.
Warm wooden surfaces, a pastel blue wall, stylish furniture, simple decorative pieces and large glass windows make this space a peaceful and cosy conservatory. The patterned rug adds pizzazz to the dark floor, while lush vegetation just outside the windows helps you to connect with nature. Laze around with a book during winters while sipping on hot coffee, or open the windows to let in fresh air during summers. Add a skylight if you wish to stargaze.
