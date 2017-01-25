10 clever ways to a space-savvy house

Not everyone can afford to own large, sprawling houses with endless design and decor possibilities. Or your situation might not require you to opt for a big house, if you are a bachelor or a young couple. In such cases, it is important to make the most of your small home by incorporating clever space-saving designs and the right colours. This story will also be able to advice you on the kind of furniture or accessories like mirrors which will enhance the feeling of spaciousness besides upping the style quotient. The practical solutions discussed here will make your compact nest cosy, functional and pretty in no time. So read on!