Let your kitchen reflect your star sign

Justwords Justwords
_IN Panamby, ARQ_IN ARQ_IN Modern kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Interiors, and especially kitchens, shouldn’t just be visually appealing but functional and convenient as well. And believe it or not, the style, colour or designs that you choose for your cooking space is often determined by your zodiac sign. Since zodiac signs are different from each other, the way they affect your personality and aesthetic taste varies as well. So take a look at these 12 fabulous kitchens and depending on your sign, find your perfect inspiration!

1. Cancer: Love for family and neutrality

APARTAMENTO 400m2 - AV BOA VIAGEM - RECIFE/PE, ROMERO DUARTE & ARQUITETOS ROMERO DUARTE & ARQUITETOS Modern kitchen
ROMERO DUARTE & ARQUITETOS

ROMERO DUARTE & ARQUITETOS
ROMERO DUARTE &amp; ARQUITETOS
ROMERO DUARTE & ARQUITETOS

Cancerians are known for their love for family and neutral designs which cater to everyone’s needs. They prefer cosy and warm-hearted kitchens peppered with lively indoor greens, sweet-smelling herbs. So take a cue from this simple yet elegant and practical kitchen designed by the architects at Romero Duarte & Arquitetos.

2. Aries: Focus on functionality

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Those born under the sign of Aries are strong-headed and search for practical solutions to regular chores. Spacious, well-organised kitchens filled with light colours, lots of natural light and high ceilings are their favourites.

3. Taurus: Vintage and snug

Varanda Gourmet | Campo Grande MS, Camila Tannous Arquitetura & Interiores Camila Tannous Arquitetura & Interiores Kitchen
Camila Tannous Arquitetura & Interiores

Camila Tannous Arquitetura & Interiores
Camila Tannous Arquitetura &amp; Interiores
Camila Tannous Arquitetura & Interiores

Proud and persistent, Taureans love kitchens that are comfy yet beautiful. For instance, this rustic and vintage kitchen with brick walls, bold red cabinets and gorgeous floor tiles will steal their hearts.

4. Gemini: Trendy yet retro

Jd. Marajoara, Tikkanen arquitetura Tikkanen arquitetura Kitchen
Tikkanen arquitetura

Tikkanen arquitetura
Tikkanen arquitetura
Tikkanen arquitetura

Mixing different styles is the forte of people who are Gemini. Bright and colourful spaces along with dynamic solutions appeal to them. This energetic kitchen with glossy red surfaces, colourful tiles and natural wood touches is a good example.

5. Leo: Luxury is the key

Retrofit Casa Swiss Park Campinas, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern kitchen
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

If you are a Leo, you probably love power, fame and the good things in life. So a classy kitchen with smooth and gleaming designs, ultramodern appliances and random dashes of lively red will be perfect for you.

6. Virgo: Organised and smart

Träume müssen bezahlbar sein, Schmidt Küchen Schmidt Küchen Modern kitchen
Schmidt Küchen

Schmidt Küchen
Schmidt Küchen
Schmidt Küchen

This white and wooden kitchen will appeal to the love for organisation a Virgo has. It is spacious with elegant flooring, a smart counter with inbuilt shelves, a chalkboard wall to jot down recipes and wooden elements for warmth.

7. Libra: Elegance redefined

Eigentijdse bungalow, Lab32 architecten Lab32 architecten Modern kitchen
Lab32 architecten

Lab32 architecten
Lab32 architecten
Lab32 architecten

A beautifully designed and elegant kitchen is the Libran’s favourite. They love detailing, stylish designs and lots of character. This black and white kitchen not only looks timeless, but is also replete with personality, spaciousness, and functionality.

8. Scorpion: Go minimal

Numero Uno, doimo cucine doimo cucine Modern kitchen
doimo cucine

doimo cucine
doimo cucine
doimo cucine

Scorpions are famed for their practical approach towards life and strong personality. Hence, a minimalistic yet stylish kitchen makes them go weak in the knees. This kitchen for instance is a powerful combination of neat cabinets, smooth surfaces, cool grey and white tones, and a bright splash of turquoise for warmth.

9. Sagittarius: Joyful and bold

_IN Panamby, ARQ_IN ARQ_IN Modern kitchen
ARQ_IN

ARQ_IN
ARQ_IN
ARQ_IN

Vitality and boldness define those born under this sign, and they usually love being with friends and indulging in fun. Hence a bright and chirpy kitchen which combines yellow, black and orange with wood and patterns is perfect for them.

10. Capricorn: Soft spot for freedom

Hillside Farm Kitchen Two DUA Architecture LLP Modern kitchen
DUA Architecture LLP

Hillside Farm Kitchen Two

DUA Architecture LLP
DUA Architecture LLP
DUA Architecture LLP

Love for personal space and freedom is what defines Capricorns, and hence their kitchens should be big with high ceilings and large glass windows. This will ensure the influx of ample sunlight and gorgeous views of the outdoors, preferably gardens.

11. Aquarius: Modern with personality

Nowoczesny dom w podwarszawskiej miejscowości, Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Modern kitchen
Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz

Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz
Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz
Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz

Cutting-edge designs and the latest technologies will always woo Aquarians. So naturally, this kitchen with its gleaming surfaces, trendy lines and angles, wooden warmth and stylish chrome appliances will take their breath away.

12. Pisces: Practical yet creative

Bespoke Kitchen designed by Holloways of Ludlow Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry Modern kitchen
Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry

Bespoke Kitchen designed by Holloways of Ludlow

Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry
Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens &amp; Cabinetry
Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry

This black and white and very original kitchen is exactly what Pisceans need to cook up a storm. Glossy surfaces along with large windows and modern appliances make a wonderful statement here. The bright red stools add a playful note.

Read another interesting story here - 20 kitchens that shine in their simplicity

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

