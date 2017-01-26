Let your kitchen reflect your star sign

Interiors, and especially kitchens, shouldn’t just be visually appealing but functional and convenient as well. And believe it or not, the style, colour or designs that you choose for your cooking space is often determined by your zodiac sign. Since zodiac signs are different from each other, the way they affect your personality and aesthetic taste varies as well. So take a look at these 12 fabulous kitchens and depending on your sign, find your perfect inspiration!
Cancerians are known for their love for family and neutral designs which cater to everyone’s needs. They prefer cosy and warm-hearted kitchens peppered with lively indoor greens, sweet-smelling herbs. So take a cue from this simple yet elegant and practical kitchen designed by the architects at Romero Duarte & Arquitetos.
Those born under the sign of Aries are strong-headed and search for practical solutions to regular chores. Spacious, well-organised kitchens filled with light colours, lots of natural light and high ceilings are their favourites.
Proud and persistent, Taureans love kitchens that are comfy yet beautiful. For instance, this rustic and vintage kitchen with brick walls, bold red cabinets and gorgeous floor tiles will steal their hearts.
Mixing different styles is the forte of people who are Gemini. Bright and colourful spaces along with dynamic solutions appeal to them. This energetic kitchen with glossy red surfaces, colourful tiles and natural wood touches is a good example.
If you are a Leo, you probably love power, fame and the good things in life. So a classy kitchen with smooth and gleaming designs, ultramodern appliances and random dashes of lively red will be perfect for you.
This white and wooden kitchen will appeal to the love for organisation a Virgo has. It is spacious with elegant flooring, a smart counter with inbuilt shelves, a chalkboard wall to jot down recipes and wooden elements for warmth.
A beautifully designed and elegant kitchen is the Libran’s favourite. They love detailing, stylish designs and lots of character. This black and white kitchen not only looks timeless, but is also replete with personality, spaciousness, and functionality.
Scorpions are famed for their practical approach towards life and strong personality. Hence, a minimalistic yet stylish kitchen makes them go weak in the knees. This kitchen for instance is a powerful combination of neat cabinets, smooth surfaces, cool grey and white tones, and a bright splash of turquoise for warmth.
Vitality and boldness define those born under this sign, and they usually love being with friends and indulging in fun. Hence a bright and chirpy kitchen which combines yellow, black and orange with wood and patterns is perfect for them.
Love for personal space and freedom is what defines Capricorns, and hence their kitchens should be big with high ceilings and large glass windows. This will ensure the influx of ample sunlight and gorgeous views of the outdoors, preferably gardens.
Cutting-edge designs and the latest technologies will always woo Aquarians. So naturally, this kitchen with its gleaming surfaces, trendy lines and angles, wooden warmth and stylish chrome appliances will take their breath away.
This black and white and very original kitchen is exactly what Pisceans need to cook up a storm. Glossy surfaces along with large windows and modern appliances make a wonderful statement here. The bright red stools add a playful note.
