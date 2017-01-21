This family home is a sunny step up

A sloping plot of land is often difficult to work with when it comes to building a functional and aesthetic home. But the architects at Strick Architekten + Ingenieure were able to overcome this challenge with the residence we are going to explore today. The street level volume of the house accommodates the spacious garage, entrance, guest bathroom and a storeroom. Then it dips along the slope of the land to introduce the living, dining and kitchen areas, which then lead to a shaded backyard patio at the lowest level of the slope. The first floor houses the master bedroom, attached bathroom, guest bedroom, dressing room as well as a large south-facing terrace. Built simply but tastefully, this abode will steal your heart with its planning and designing. Let’s take a closer look.
Rendered in white and dark grey, the facade looks modern yet classic. Simple lines and neat glass windows hint at a practical atmosphere and importance of preserving privacy. The pavement is nicely paved and a small garden adds freshness to the austere building.
The backside of the house faces the south and opens up to a manicured and lush garden. Massive glass doors allow the interiors to visually connect with the greenery, while the patio is perfect for lounging, enjoying outdoor meals, sunbathing or barbeques. The upper storey features a large and sunny terrace as well, complete with sleek railings.
From this angle, you can clearly gauge the slope of the land, and how the different parts of the house have been built carefully to accommodate this gradient. The large concrete frame jutting out from the backside adds a trendy touch to the structure. Thanks to the large overhangs of the roof, the upper storey terrace is partly shaded too.
The plentiful use of soft shades of white and grey makes the interior of the house bright and refreshing. Furniture in dark tones lends contrast, while a neat staircase takes you to the private quarters upstairs. The open kitchen is a delightful place for whipping up tasty meals, with its smooth cabinets and contemporary appliances. Fashionable lamps hang from a sleek rod on the ceiling to brighten it up in the evenings. The U-shaped layout of the kitchen allows hassle-free movement, while potted greens add colour here.
Common areas like the living, dining and kitchen merge with each other tastefully, owing to the open plan layout of the house. The smooth grey floor complements the creamy white walls, while modern furniture and wooden elements make for a cosy atmosphere. Ample glazing on two sides keep the home flooded with natural light.
