Once dull and dated, this house is now a sunny haven

We are off to the quaint Dutch municipality of Breda today, to see how the forlorn rear of a house was given a modern and bright makeover. Built in 1923, the backside of the house looked very gloomy and old-fashioned. It didn’t allow sunlight to enter the home generously. So the architects at DDP Architectuur stepped in to change the rear in a way that contributes to a bright and cheerful interior. By introducing lavish amounts of glazing, this transformation was achieved.
Though the backside featured large glass windows, not enough natural light entered the home. The white window frames looked drab as well.
Now, wall to wall transparent glazing set in sleek black metal frames lends a whole new stylish edge to the backside of the property. This has enhanced the openness and airiness of the house as well.
The neatly paved backyard patio is now a sunny and serene space for lounging, sunbathing, reading books and relishing elaborate teas. The glass doors allow the interiors to visually connect with the exteriors, besides offering adequate ventilation when left open. The tall hedge offers privacy to the inhabitants even while they are relaxing inside or cooking.
The interiors are now bathed in sunlight, whether it’s the open kitchen or the lounging corner at the far end. Everything seems cheerful and airy and clean.
We love how the sunlight floods the open kitchen with brightness and positivity. With a sleek grey countertop and smooth white cabinets, the kitchen not only reflects light generously, but also looks perfect for whipping up happy meals.
A long wooden table flanked by trendy white chairs make the dining area truly elegant. The sunlight filtering through the glazing lends its brightness to this space as well, while a large spherical and arty lamp livens up the evenings.
Hope this makeover inspired you for your own project. Letting in natural light has not only made this old home brighter, but it also looks more spacious now.