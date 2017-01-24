A modern cozy family home with floor plans

With an adequate area of 1754 square feet at its disposal, this modern and stylish home comprises of two floors, double garage and a very functional layout. The colour palette heavily banks on white, grey and wooden hues for a comfy and inviting appearance both on the outside as well as the inside. Spacious and tastefully merged rooms, glass windows and trendy furniture make for a living experience which is hard to forget. Surrounded by a gorgeously landscaped garden, this residence is truly an achievement for the architects at Archon+ Projekty Domów in Poland.
Traditional architecture and modern touches come together to make the front facade of this house very seductive and warm. Dark grey sloping roofs fitted with skylights are a conventional element, while large glass windows and light hues make for a contemporary statement. Wood adds coziness to the structure, while the attached garage looks practical and smart.
The garden side of the house is more open and charming than the facade, with a spacious patio on the ground floor and glass-encased balcony on the first floor. Tall glass windows add to the airy and trendy look, besides integrating the interiors with vibrant nature. Wooden cladding on the ground floor and shutters on the first floor are elegant and warm touches.
By looking at the ground floor plan, you will get a clear picture of the home’s layout. The entrance is flanked by a home office on the right and the living and dining zone on the left, while the kitchen is right opposite them. The kitchen and dining enjoy a glorious view of the backyard, and this floor features a laundry room and bathroom as well. The double garage is evident too.
On the first floor, you will come across the large master bedroom, two smaller bedrooms and rooms for the children. The bathrooms are large and comfortable. The balcony towards the garden adds to the airiness and openness of the first floor’s layout.
Elegant shades of grey, brown and white make the living space cozy and inviting, with turquoise chairs lending colour. A modern sofa, a chic carpet, a sleek coffee table and a stylish fireplace promise oodles of comfort. Right behind the sofa is the dining space which overlooks the beautiful garden through the tall glass doors. The wall featuring the fireplace smartly separates the open kitchen from the living and dining areas, ensuring privacy for the chef.
Dark browns and creamy whites make for a charming contrast in this contemporary and smartly planned kitchen. Smooth cabinets and thoughtful niches cater to storage needs, while shiny chrome appliances offer a glamorous touch. The lighting is modern and soothing as well.
