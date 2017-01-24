Your browser is out-of-date.

10 wooden closets for all your stuff

Justwords Justwords
Casa Pitahayas 64, Zibatá, El Marqués, Querétaro, JF ARQUITECTOS JF ARQUITECTOS Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers
There is something about a wooden closet which evokes admiration, and it never goes out of style as well. Crafted from a natural material like wood, such closets look elegant, are extremely functional and exude warmth too. So check out these 10 inspiring designs which will not only add tons of storage options to any room, but will also enhance its aesthetics.

1. Classy in dark wood

Cocinas y closet, Softlinedecor Softlinedecor Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers
A relatively modest size compared to the previous cabinet in no way harms the attraction of this beauty. Rendered in dark wood with a smooth finish, this closet is ideal for modern and classy homes which require adequate storage space. Drawers, cabinets and racks come together for easy organisation, while minimal handles add pizzazz to the furniture.

2. Large and stylish

Vestidores y Closets, Interioriza Interioriza Dressing roomStorage
Rendered by the suppliers of furniture and accessories at Interioriza, this large and impressive closet is perfect for organising clothes, shoes, bags, blankets and whatnot. Smooth surfaces, translucent doors, and a classy brown and white combination make this closet a perfect addition to a spacious and minimalist room. Shelves and drawers of different sizes make this closet uniquely functional.

3. Practical and beautiful

K邸 TOTAL PLAN, 株式会社 3rd 株式会社 3rd Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers
Equipped with multiple shelves for efficient storage and sliding doors which don’t eat up floor space, this inbuilt closet is an elegant piece indeed. Its warm wooden quality adds life to the white walls and ceiling too.

4. Minimal and pleasing

Vestidores y Closets, Interioriza Interioriza Dressing roomStorage
A rich wooden tone, glossy doors, and a minimalistic design make this closet a sight to behold. Its simplicity is very soothing, and balances the vibrant colours in this youthful bedroom.

5. Soft hues

Casa Pitahayas 64, Zibatá, El Marqués, Querétaro, JF ARQUITECTOS JF ARQUITECTOS Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers
Impressive and subtle at the same time, this large closet looks brilliant in light-hued wood. The set of four drawers in a darker tone stylishly stands out against the light closet doors, hinting at the uniqueness and creativity that went into this furniture.

6. Truly original

homify Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers MDF
The gorgeous colour and patterns on the wood that was used to build this closet have infused it with creative richness. The closet is simple yet exceptional, and will look stunning in a room with white walls.

7. Sleek and aristocratic

Levant, La Fustería - Carpinteros La Fustería - Carpinteros Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers
If you are a high-flying executive who loves to stay neat and organised, this classy and sleek closet is just the one for you. Smooth surfaces and a rich dark hue appeal to those who love good things in life, while a mix of drawers, shelves and cabinets make organisation a dream.

8. Youthful and dynamic

Vestidores y Closets, Interioriza Interioriza Dressing roomStorage
We love the way this closet combines a traditional closet, open shelves and study desk for multiple uses. It offers a dynamic and yet peaceful and aesthetic solution for youngsters who are constantly multitasking. The light hue of the wood is charming and balances the vibrant rug and poster here.

9. Simple yet special

Casa Pedrregal , Visual Concept / Arquitectura y diseño Visual Concept / Arquitectura y diseño Rustic style dressing room
The different shades and grains of this wooden closet offer interesting visual appeal despite the simplicity of design. It looks traditional yet trendy, with minimal handles and a glossy finishing.

10. Power of colour

homify Mediterranean style dressing room
The rich dark and unusually bright hue of this wooden closet is not just special in itself, but it also spices up any room in a jiffy. The richness is warm, comforting as well as luxurious.

Check out another story here - 18 space-saving furniture ideas perfect for your home

7 stunning bathrooms to shower you with ideas
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

