Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 clever ways to divide a space… without walls

Leigh Leigh
Maple, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Loading admin actions …

Innovation is everywhere and a home is no exception. This is why today on homify, we are looking at saying goodbye to the interior walls and welcoming new ways of dividing rooms so that it is not so constrictive. Yet they are just as effective as walls.

In architecture, walls are created to separate spaces according to functionality. They also create areas of intimacy and privacy. Some rooms may also need to be more exposed to the beautiful outdoors, while some rooms will need to be more hidden from the exterior spaces. 

There's something about an open plan however that's inviting. Separate spaces while still maintaining a wonderful flow between them takes some thought but we've got 10 ideas for you.

1. Furniture as a border

N14, aaestudio aaestudio Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
aaestudio

aaestudio
aaestudio
aaestudio

The second option is to use furniture as a border. It's up to you whether it is a seat, table, shelf or bookcase. Whatever you choose, you can use it as a way to show the different functionalities of spaces. This creates a subtle segregation. 

What's more is that the furniture that you choose can be functional for both rooms, creating a wonderful connection between spaces.

2. With ceiling beams

Casa GC55, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

In this first idea, we show you how you don't need to many objects or accessories to separate areas in the home. All you need to do is highlight your ceiling beams that are usually found between spaces. This creates the axis of the rest of the decor and design.

In this way, you can place all your furniture for the living room, for example, on one side of the beam, and all of your furniture for the dining room, for example, on the other side of the beam. 

This will create a look and feel of sections in the living space, without needing walls!

3. With colours

Casa Lirio, arketipo-taller de arquitectura arketipo-taller de arquitectura Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
arketipo-taller de arquitectura

arketipo-taller de arquitectura
arketipo-taller de arquitectura
arketipo-taller de arquitectura

Mark different areas of the home with the help of colours. The trick here is to know what shades to choose and how to use them. Remember that colours greatly influence the personality and design of your home.

As we can see in this example, the little entrance hall features blue tones while the staircase features very striking red tones, showing that transition between first floor and second floor very clearly.

4. With ornaments or accessories

Roble, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

The advantage here is that in addition to simplicity, you can add tasteful features to your home that make it look that much more beautiful. 

You can use a pair of pots, a mirror or even some pictures on the wall. Just make sure that you don't overwhelm the space with too many objects and accessories. Subtle and sophisticated goes a long way in decor!

5. Partial presence of a wall

Casa Santiago 49, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

While we said that we wouldn't focus on walls in this article, we can't overlook this idea. Here a partial wall has been built and its effectiveness is astonishing. It also brings a beautiful look and feel to the space. 

The easiest way to create a partial wall is to ensure that they don't reach the side walls, as we can see in this image. Don't you love the cozy nook that it creates?

6. Calls for a screen

Maple, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

This screen is quite delicate in appearance and allows spaces to seem more intimate. Opt for its efficiency and place it in the corner of a home for a unique look and feel. It also subtly demarcates a certain area. 

As we can see in this image, it creates a truly beautiful design.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Divide with crystal glass

RESIDENCIA EN MÉRIDA, JC-ROA, AIDA TRACONIS ARQUITECTOS EN MÉRIDA, YUCATÁN, MÉXICO AIDA TRACONIS ARQUITECTOS EN MÉRIDA, YUCATÁN, MÉXICO Stairs
AIDA TRACONIS ARQUITECTOS EN MÉRIDA, YUCATÁN, MÉXICO

AIDA TRACONIS ARQUITECTOS EN MÉRIDA, YUCATÁN, MÉXICO
AIDA TRACONIS ARQUITECTOS EN MÉRIDA, YUCATÁN, MÉXICO
AIDA TRACONIS ARQUITECTOS EN MÉRIDA, YUCATÁN, MÉXICO

Crystal is a faithful ally when it comes to effectively sectioning off areas, but it still allows for a beautiful connection between spaces. You can see through it but not walk through it! Modern and sophisticated!

8. A door works too!

Casa FS55, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

As you can see in this image, you can create a door in an existing wall, connecting two rooms to one another. Create a gap, where a door can close off the spaces or open up to connect the spaces. 

The visual connection is simple and efficient. It also breaks up the solid walls.

9. With lattice

VIA CORDILLERA (DESARROLLOS DELTA), Estudio Tanguma Estudio Tanguma Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Estudio Tanguma

Estudio Tanguma
Estudio Tanguma
Estudio Tanguma

When your rooms are close to a window, it can feel like we have little privacy in the home. However, you can't place a wall in front of the window because you would block out the natural light and ruin the aesthetic appeal of your home. 

This is why lattices are such a wonderful feature. They create privacy but give the room a beautiful look and feel. 

Don't you love what professionals Estudio Tanguma have done here?

Casa Manantiales, Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto

Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto
Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto
Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto

This alternative allows you to play with divisions and space. It can be broken up into different rooms and compartments or opened up so that its one big space. 

Wooden doors, metal doors or even glass doors all work for this option. They can be slid open or closed depending on your needs and wants. 

This is a very innovative and effective option with no limits!

Also have a look at how to stylishly split a room without a wall.

10. Division that comes and goes

Steel resin sliding doors and cupboard Ligneous Designs Sliding doors
Ligneous Designs

Steel resin sliding doors and cupboard

Ligneous Designs
Ligneous Designs
Ligneous Designs

This alternative allows you to play with divisions and space. It can be broken up into different rooms and compartments or opened up so that its one big space. 

Wooden doors, metal doors or even glass doors all work for this option. They can be slid open or closed depending on your needs and wants.  This is a very innovative and effective option with no limits! Also have a look at how to stylishly split a room without a wall.

Still not convinced? We've got more ideas on how to stylishly split a room without a wall.

This beautiful Vancouver home boasts simple sophistication
Will you be getting rid of your interior wall?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks