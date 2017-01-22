10 clever ways to divide a space… without walls

Innovation is everywhere and a home is no exception. This is why today on homify, we are looking at saying goodbye to the interior walls and welcoming new ways of dividing rooms so that it is not so constrictive. Yet they are just as effective as walls.
In architecture, walls are created to separate spaces according to functionality. They also create areas of intimacy and privacy. Some rooms may also need to be more exposed to the beautiful outdoors, while some rooms will need to be more hidden from the exterior spaces.
There's something about an open plan however that's inviting. Separate spaces while still maintaining a wonderful flow between them takes some thought but we've got 10 ideas for you.
The second option is to use furniture as a border. It's up to you whether it is a seat, table, shelf or bookcase. Whatever you choose, you can use it as a way to show the different functionalities of spaces. This creates a subtle segregation.
What's more is that the furniture that you choose can be functional for both rooms, creating a wonderful connection between spaces.
In this first idea, we show you how you don't need to many objects or accessories to separate areas in the home. All you need to do is highlight your ceiling beams that are usually found between spaces. This creates the axis of the rest of the decor and design.
In this way, you can place all your furniture for the living room, for example, on one side of the beam, and all of your furniture for the dining room, for example, on the other side of the beam.
This will create a look and feel of sections in the living space, without needing walls!
Mark different areas of the home with the help of colours. The trick here is to know what shades to choose and how to use them. Remember that colours greatly influence the personality and design of your home.
As we can see in this example, the little entrance hall features blue tones while the staircase features very striking red tones, showing that transition between first floor and second floor very clearly.
The advantage here is that in addition to simplicity, you can add tasteful features to your home that make it look that much more beautiful.
You can use a pair of pots, a mirror or even some pictures on the wall. Just make sure that you don't overwhelm the space with too many objects and accessories. Subtle and sophisticated goes a long way in decor!
While we said that we wouldn't focus on walls in this article, we can't overlook this idea. Here a partial wall has been built and its effectiveness is astonishing. It also brings a beautiful look and feel to the space.
The easiest way to create a partial wall is to ensure that they don't reach the side walls, as we can see in this image. Don't you love the cozy nook that it creates?
This screen is quite delicate in appearance and allows spaces to seem more intimate. Opt for its efficiency and place it in the corner of a home for a unique look and feel. It also subtly demarcates a certain area.
As we can see in this image, it creates a truly beautiful design.
Crystal is a faithful ally when it comes to effectively sectioning off areas, but it still allows for a beautiful connection between spaces. You can see through it but not walk through it! Modern and sophisticated!
As you can see in this image, you can create a door in an existing wall, connecting two rooms to one another. Create a gap, where a door can close off the spaces or open up to connect the spaces.
The visual connection is simple and efficient. It also breaks up the solid walls.
When your rooms are close to a window, it can feel like we have little privacy in the home. However, you can't place a wall in front of the window because you would block out the natural light and ruin the aesthetic appeal of your home.
This is why lattices are such a wonderful feature. They create privacy but give the room a beautiful look and feel.
Don't you love what professionals Estudio Tanguma have done here?
This alternative allows you to play with divisions and space. It can be broken up into different rooms and compartments or opened up so that its one big space.
Wooden doors, metal doors or even glass doors all work for this option. They can be slid open or closed depending on your needs and wants.
This is a very innovative and effective option with no limits!
