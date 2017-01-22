10 clever ways to divide a space… without walls

Innovation is everywhere and a home is no exception. This is why today on homify, we are looking at saying goodbye to the interior walls and welcoming new ways of dividing rooms so that it is not so constrictive. Yet they are just as effective as walls.

In architecture, walls are created to separate spaces according to functionality. They also create areas of intimacy and privacy. Some rooms may also need to be more exposed to the beautiful outdoors, while some rooms will need to be more hidden from the exterior spaces.

There's something about an open plan however that's inviting. Separate spaces while still maintaining a wonderful flow between them takes some thought but we've got 10 ideas for you.