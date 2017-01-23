A home goes from disrepair to modern lair

Today, we are going to visit a home in England which was renovated by professionals ArchitectureLive . They managed to transform a run down and decrepit building into a gorgeous family home, without losing the beauty of the original structure.

Their aim was to uplift the spirit of the original building and combine it with a new, contemporary open plan living space.

You will see how natural light has been utilized throughout. This is a true ally of any modern home, yet you will notice that the designers have still managed to maintain a sense of privacy throughout.

Are you curious to take a look?