A home goes from disrepair to modern lair

Today, we are going to visit a home in England which was renovated by professionals ArchitectureLive . They managed to transform a run down and decrepit building into a gorgeous family home, without losing the beauty of the original structure.
Their aim was to uplift the spirit of the original building and combine it with a new, contemporary open plan living space.
You will see how natural light has been utilized throughout. This is a true ally of any modern home, yet you will notice that the designers have still managed to maintain a sense of privacy throughout.
Are you curious to take a look?
In this before image, we can see just how run down and depressing the home was before the intervention. It hadn't been lived in for quite some time.
The garden is in a state of disarray while the house itself looks like it may fall apart.
Here we can see what the vision was for the renovation, upgrade and facelift.
The designers put together a model, figuring out what they would maintain from the original structure. Then they inserted new and improved features and designs, ensuring that there is a flawless amalgamation of old and new.
Do you see how the shape and exterior structure remains very similar to the old one? Yet wait until you see inside!
The designers have firstly got to work on the garden, ensuring that it is well-organized, beautifully arranged and maintained. The flowers are pruned, the plants are trimmed and the grass is short. This makes a huge impact on the exterior look and feel.
The facade has received a beautiful facelift. The windows look new and modern, the walls feature a fresh coast of paint and even the stone cladding looks beautiful, bringing a rustic undertone to the look and feel.
Do you see how an original building can be restored so that it doesn't lose any of its original qualities or charm?
If we head into the living room, we can see what a big role natural light plays in the interior space – as promised!
The designers have installed plenty of large glass windows and doors, allowing sunshine to stream into the living area. It also frames the beautiful countryside, giving the living room it's own natural form of artwork!
The living room features a classic design, with simple, neutral colours that envelope the residents in warmth and comfort.
If we examine the rest of the home, we can see how it features an open plan design. This works in harmony with the natural light that flows through the interior spaces, ensuring that the rooms seem spacious and bright.
With simple wooden furniture in the dining room and light, warm and earthy tones throughout, the interior space has a distinct country-style look and feel.
Little touches of decor add charm and personality to the home.
The kitchen features a wonderful balance between contemporary and country. The wooden work tops and grey cabinets create a very elegant yet simple environment.
The focal point of this space, however, is the functional and aesthetically appealing kitchen bar. Complete with four little bar stools, this is the perfect space for the family to come together over a more casual meal or a cup of coffee.
A kitchen bar also provides the cooking area with extra storage as well as another surface for cooking or preparing food.
The bedroom should be a pristine and soothing environment where we can relax and escape from the rest of the world. This is why neutral colours and soft tones work so well in this space.
In this bedroom, we can see how grey and white tones make for a very serene environment while the soft and fluffy linen and plush cushions nourish the comfort and functionality of the environment.
The star of the show, however, is the large window which allows for panoramic views of the surrounds. The curtains give this space privacy when need be.
As we end off our tour of this house, we can see just how gorgeous and grand the facade is with its black and white tones, transparent barrier between interior and exterior spaces and it's rustic, stone wall. This is the perfect balance between modern and traditional.
