Clean and Simple: A Toronto kitchen renovation you'll savour

Kitchens today are more evolved than ever! More than a place to cook a meal, kitchens are where people come together. This inviting kitchen in a Toronto home has been renovated into a versatile space, thanks to the team at Studio Z. Blending individual style with functionality, we’ll see how unique features create a perfect kitchen for the client. Why don’t we start our tour now?
To accommodate the new kitchen, they built a cedar wood extension to the home. Featuring a custom metal sash window, the kitchen is bright and full of light. An extension like this is a great way to update your home design. We love the soft cedar wood exterior! It brings more character to the home.
At first glance, this hardly appears to be a kitchen. Hidden features and homey touches create a space for people to gather. The furnishing and decor are simple to highlight the focal point of the room.
The island is the piece de resistance! It’s custom-built out of reclaimed wood and creates more counter space in the kitchen. Stools lined up along one side allow the island can act as a breakfast bar and creates more seating for guests.
Pendant bulbs with a copper finish illuminate the island and emphasize the warmth from the textured wood. Along the far wall, a marble backsplash brings more subtle texture into the kitchen. The design of the kitchen is refreshing. We see pieces that bring vintage charm to the room combined with contemporary elements. It's a chic look. You can connect with kitchen planners on homify if you want a look like this in your home.
Kitchens can sometimes be an eyesore because of the plethora of bulky appliances and overdone fixtures. Part of what makes this kitchen so spectacular is how it has cleverly hidden those most unattractive kitchen features. A pull out drawer hides the dishwasher. The fridge and microwave are also tucked away and out of sight. Smart fixes like these create a simple approach to design.
Behind the snow-white cabinetry lie the custom pantry and fridge. Those crucial features are hidden beneath the simple colour pallet of the room. White tones and wood combine to evoke Scandinavian style while a bold indigo shade on the cabinets brings personality. This clean palette brings individuality to the room while keeping a clean and minimalistic look.
Of all the custom features in this kitchen, this is the one we’re most excited about! Built into the cabinetry is this custom wine storage unit. The best homes are the ones that fit your lifestyle. For people who love wine or love to entertain, this kind of custom feature makes for a functional kitchen. We also love how the copper from the pendant lights is being picked up by the countertop accessories. Gorgeous!
Imagine having an island getaway every day by coming here every morning to have coffee. A simple and relaxing space like this in a home makes every day feel a little more like a holiday.
Bathed in light thanks to the high ceiling and southern facing window, this space feels bright is even on a winter morning. For more inspiration, check out our feature on a charming converted barn home with a new extension.