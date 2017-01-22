Surprise guests? How to clean your home in 5 minutes

How hard is it to send a text message that you’re on your way? For some of our friends and family, it seems too difficult. Sometimes we have to unexpectedly host guests in our home. We’ve got a guide that will help you out when you have surprise guests coming. We’ll give you some tips to tidy the house in a flash and keep your home looking its best even on short notice.
Many of us have our TV right in the living room for all to see. You might even be watching the TV when you realize that your guests are arriving any minute! It’s a good idea to put away the remote, tidy the DVD cases, and wipe the dust off the tv. Who knows, maybe they will stay to watch some Netflix?
The first thing to do in situations like this is to wipe down the surfaces in your home. Give a quick wipe on your dining table and kitchen counters. Nothing is worse than having a guest discover crumbs from your breakfast on their clothes! Keep a bottle of vinegar and water solution handy in a spray bottle to quickly clean those surfaces.
Check the bathroom before guests come! Make sure you have enough towels and toilet paper for guests. Wipe up the bathroom counter so there’s no splashed water or anything else unsightly. Also stash products away if you can so that it looks tidy.
It’s pretty gross to see other people’s dishes rotting in their sink! If you have dirty dishes left in the sink, it’s time to hide them. Stick them in the dishwasher if you can. At the least, dishes should be rinsed out. You can leave them sitting by the sink to be washed with soap later.
Our pets are part of our family, and like our family, we’re constantly cleaning up after them! When you have guests coming, try to round up all the cat or dog toys and stick them in a box. Tuck their dishes out of the way so guests don’t trample over kibbles. If your pets are the shedding variety, run the vacuum over the sofa or use a lint brush to cut down on the inevitable fur.
If you’re clever, you can fool guests into thinking your home is looking great by your lighting scheme. Open up the home to natural light during the day to make it appear brighter and more inviting. At night, use warm lighting to accentuate the clean parts of your home and dimly light the rest.
Before that doorbell rings, run around your home and simply straighten out things. Pretend that you’re the neatest person in the world. Arrange couch cushions, photo frames, dishes, and chairs so that they are in order. This makes a big difference once your guests come in!
Have more time on your hands? Try to brighten up the scent of your home. Open a window, use a pleasant smelling cleaner on the counters, or simply light scented candles to give your home freshness. If it smells clean, maybe it will feel clean, too!
Our final reminder to you who is frantically cleaning up is to stay cool! Even if your guests come over while you’re cleaning, pretend that it’s just part of your everyday routine.
“Oh, you caught me keeping my house immaculate, as usual. Come in!”
We've got them fooled! Thanks for reading our guide on how to tidy up when you've got surprise guests.