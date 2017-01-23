9 family homes you'll fall in love with

When it comes to modern architecture, we often feel like we have to spend a fortune on a contemporary and stylish house that is as functional as it is aesthetically appealing. However, this is not the case! In fact, you can have a home that completely turns heads without having to fork out all of your savings.

To inspire you to find a budget-friendly way of achieving your dream home, we at homify have put together 9 houses that you'll fall in love with today. These gorgeous homes are mostly prefabricated - a budget-friendly home building trend that's catching on.