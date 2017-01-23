This home restoration puts the ravishing back in rustic

This 4,600 square foot home is situated on the banks of the Moscow River. It might look at tad rundown at first glance but we promise it's been transformed thanks to design professionals Forma-T Studio. Prior to their intervention, it was an abandoned skeleton of a wooden house that was falling apart. These designers came on board and delivered in terms of architecture and design.

As we explore the renovation through its progress, we'll even get a little glimpse into the design plans. This will help us to really understand the work that goes into a renovation and how prepared an architect truly needs to be!

Shall we take a look?