This home restoration puts the ravishing back in rustic

This 4,600 square foot home is situated on the banks of the Moscow River. It might look at tad rundown at first glance but we promise it's been transformed thanks to design professionals Forma-T Studio. Prior to their intervention, it was an abandoned skeleton of a wooden house that was falling apart. These designers came on board and delivered in terms of architecture and design.
As we explore the renovation through its progress, we'll even get a little glimpse into the design plans. This will help us to really understand the work that goes into a renovation and how prepared an architect truly needs to be!
Shall we take a look?
In this image, we can see what a state of disrepair the home was in. The wooden structure looks like it's about to fall apart while the garden is overgrown and clearly hasn't been maintained for quite some time.
Remember that your garden is just as important as the house itself when it comes to the look and feel of your home. As soon as it is tatty and unkempt, it makes the rest of the house look tatty and unkempt too!
If we look at the house a bit more closely we can see just how decrepit it truly was. The walls are falling apart, the wood is rotten and the windows no longer exist.
Yet, we can also see how much potential exists. This home is on a huge property and is very grand in size.
A structure like this needs to be salvaged!
Can you believe that this living space belongs to the home we have seen in the previous images?
Part of the original structure still exists, such as the ceiling beams and wooden floors. This brings a very warm and cozy ambiance to the space.
The country-style design works in harmony with the very modern furniture.
You can also see how much of a role natural light plays, flooding the interior space. This has allowed the designers to opt for darker tones in the form of the furniture.
In this image, we can see how the living room features a beautiful stone wall. This contrasts perfectly with the wooden ceiling beams, furniture and floors.
Raw materials bring texture and tone to an environment, while adding an earthy touch.
This image also shows how lighting plays a role, providing this space with a soft glow, while illuminating the details of the space.
The kitchen is one of the most contemporary spaces in the house with its cool, granite counter tops and slick, steel appliances.
A kitchen bar subtly separates the cooking area from the rest of the home, while wooden finishes bring a touch of warmth and soul to the space.
This is a wonderful example of how functionality and trend collide.
Don't be afraid to use functional features in a house as decor items too, just like these designers have done!
A fire place creates a very warm and cozy environment in this living area, but it also brings a stylish element to the room. Don't you love how the wooden logs are stacked underneath?
Shelves on the wall also provide this space with savvy storage, making the most of vertical areas.
We have to poke our heads into the bedroom, where wood plays a dominant role. This is truly a room that cocoons you in serenity and warmth!
The designers have added a touch of colour to the space n the form of curtains, cushions and a throw. Do you see how subtle but effective this is?
Tip: Add a rug to your bedroom for a bit of warmth and luxury.
Here we get to see the finished product! What a far cry from the first images that we saw.
The beautiful, polished wooden finishes and abundance of glass throughout the facade makes for a very modern structure. Yet the original building is still evident. This is truly a restored home.
Don't you love how the wood, glass and stone come together for a very natural design?
Here we get a chance to see what the designers had in mind for the renovation. They've made plans, ensuring that the homeowners knew exactly what they were in for.
In fact, having explored the home, we can see exactly how everything fits into place on the plan. This is a must for any home building project!
